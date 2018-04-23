Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday April 23
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Real Tubber; Merville United v Manor Rangers 7.00
U14: Division 1: Arrow Harps v St John’s 7.00
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00; Division 1 Cup Semi-Finals: Yeats United v St John’s; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Calry Bohs (7.00)
Girls U12: Strand White v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Tuesday April 24
U17: Cup Final: Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic 7.00
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Girls U12: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers; Yeats United v Arrow Harps (7.00)
U16: Division 1: Merville United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 7.00
Wednesday April 25
U15: Division 1: Shield Semi-Final: Strand / Real Tubber v Calry / Dromore 7.00
Girls U14: Cup: Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 7.00; Shield: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic; Strand Green v Ballisodare United (7.00)
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs v St John’s; Yeats United v Manor Rangers (7.00)
Girls U12: Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 7.00
Thursday April 26
U18: Cup Final: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 7.00
U16: Division 1: Yeats United v Merville United 7.00
Girls U14: Benbulben v Calry Bohs 7.00
U13: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 7.00
Friday April 27
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Real Tubber v Benbulben 4.30
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic; Division 1: Yeats United v Calry Bohs
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town 7.00
Girls U12: Merville United v Boyle Celtic; Manor Rangers v Arrow Harps 7.00
Saturday April 28
Oscar Traynor Semi Final: Carlow v Sligo Leitrim at IT Carlow 3.00
U16: Division 1: Yeats United v Real Tubber 2.00; Group A: Shield Semi-Final: Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers 2.00
Girls U16: Cup Semi-Finals: Yeats United v Real Tubber 12.30; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 2.00; Shield: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United; Calry Bohs v Dromore Villa (11.00)
U14: Group A: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00; Merville United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 2.00
U12: Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben 11.00; Ballisodare United v Dromore Villa 11.00; Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 11.00
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 10.00; Strand Green v Real Tubber Red 10.00; Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 10.00; Real Tubber Black v St John’s 11.00; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00; Calry Bohs v Merville United 11.00; Carrick Black v Arrow Harps 12.00; Carrick Blue v Yeats United 12.00
Monday April 30
U16: Division 1: Real Tubber v Ballygawley Celtic 7.30
Tuesday May 1
U16: Group A: Cup Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 7.00
U14: Group A: Benbulben v Merville United 7.00; Manor Rangers v Carrick Town 7.00
U12: Division 1: Cup Final: Keufc/Calry v Yeats/St. John’s 7.00; Group A: Real Tubber v Valley Rovers 7.00
Wednesday May 2
U16: Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Merville United 7.00
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic 7.00
Girls U14: Cup Semi-Final: Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
Thursday May 3
U15: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.00; Division 1 Cup Final: Boyle Celtic v St John’s 7.00
Friday May 4
U12: Super League: DDSL v Mayo 6.30 Showgrounds astro; Sheffield Wednesday v Glenavon 7.00 Showgrounds grass; Ipswich v Chesterfield 8.00 Showgrounds Astro; Derby County v Sligo Leitrim 8.30 Showgrounds grass
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 7.30
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps 2-3 Strand Celtic; St John’s 0-3 Ballymote Celtic; Carbury 0-4; Ballisodare Utd
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Chaffpool Utd 2-4 Cartron Utd; Coolaney Utd 1-3 Merville Utd; Benbulben 1-3 Cliffoney Celtic; Real Tubber 0-0 Gurteen Celtic
U14: Group A: Calry Bohs 0-4 Manor Rangers; Ballymote Celtic 4-0 Benbulben; Division 1: Gurteen Celtic 2-1 Valley Rovers; Strand Celtic 0-2 Gurteen Celtic; Boyle Celtic 3-1 Arrow Harps; Arrow Harps 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone
U16: Group A: Ballisodare United 1-0 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 4-1 Manor Rangers; Arrow Harps 5-0 Strand Celtic; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 1-2 St John’s; Benbulben 5-1 Real Tubber;
U12: Group A: Merville United 1-0 Benbulben; Arrow Harps 4-1 Strand Celtic; Real Tubber 3-0 Ballymote Celtic; Merville United 2-1 Valley Rovers; Division 1: Benbulben 4-5 Coolaney United; Dromore Villa 0-2 Benbulben
U15: Group A: Benbulben 2-2 Merville United; Arrow Harps 1-5 Benbulben; Division 1: Ballisodare United 6-5 Valley Rovers; Cup: Valley Rovers 1-4 Boyle Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-2 St John’s; Shield: Calry Bohs 5-0 Dromore Villa
U13: Group A: Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-3 Carrick Town; Strand Celtic 3-3 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Benbulben 2-2 Merville United; Manor Rangers 5-0 Carrick Town
Girls U12: Strand Green 4-0 Ballymote Celtic; Calry Bohs 5-1 Gurteen Celtic; Ballisodare United 0-3 Merville United; Real Tubber 3-0 Benbulben; Strand White 2-5 Boyle Celtic; Benbulben 3-1 Merville United
Girls U14: Ballymote Celtic 3-3 Real Tubber; Strand Celtic 1-3 Strand Green
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic 0-4 Strand Celtic; Dromore Villa 1-4 Benbulben; Dromore Villa 0-3 Strand Celtic
