Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday April 30
U16: Division 1: Real Tubber v Ballygawley Celtic 7.30
Tuesday May 1
U16: Group A: Cup Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 7.00
U14: Group A: Benbulben v Merville United 7.00; Manor Rangers v Carrick Town 7.00
U12: Division 1: Cup Final: Keufc/Calry v Yeats/St. John’s 7.00; Group A: Real Tubber v Valley Rovers 7.00
Wednesday May 2
U16: Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Merville United 7.00
U14: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic 7.00
Girls U14: Cup Semi-Final: Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 7.00
Thursday May 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Carbury 6.45
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Cartron Utd v Merville Utd 6.45
U15: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.00; Division 1 Cup Final: Boyle Celtic v St John’s 7.00
Friday May 4
U12: Super League: DDSL v Mayo 6.30 Showgrounds astro; Sheffield Wednesday v Glenavon 7.00 Showgrounds grass; Ipswich v Chesterfield 8.00 Showgrounds Astro; Derby County v Sligo Leitrim 8.30 Showgrounds grass
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 7.30
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.00
Saturday May 5
Girls U16 Cup Final: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 2.00
U15: Division 1 Shield Final: Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00
Subway Championships U13: Cork v Sligo Leitrim 2.00
U12 Super League: Ipswich v Mayo 10.00; Derby County v Glenavon 10.30; Chesterfield v DDSL 11.30; Sheffield Wed v Sligo Leitrim 12.00; Derby County v Sheffield Wed 2.00; Mayo v Chesterfield 2.30; Ipswich v DDSL 3.30; Glenavon v Sligo Leitrim 4.00
Sunday May 6
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Carbury 11.00
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Glenview Stars v MCR; Real Tubber v Merville Utd 11.00
Connacht Cup U18: Galway Hibs v Ballisodare Utd 2.30
Connacht Shield U18: Strand Celtic v Salthill 2.00
U12 Super League: Showgrounds
Monday May 7
U16: Division 1: Benbulben v Merville United 12.30
Group A Cup Final: Ballisodare United v Arrow / Strand 5.00
Girls U16 Shield Semi-Finals: Benbulben v Ballymote Celtic 2.30; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 5.00
U14: Group A: Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30
U13: Division 1 Cup Semi-Final: Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben 11.00
Wednesday May 9
U16: Group A Shield Final: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
U14: Group A: Benbulben v Manor Rangers; Merville United v Calry Bohs (7.00)
U12: Group A: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps 7.00
Wednesday May 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v St. John’s; Carbury v Calry Bohs 6.45
Andrew Mullen Premier League: MCR v Benbulben; Cliffoney Celtic v Glenview Stars 6.45
Thursday May 10
U15: Group A Cup Final: Benbulben v Manor Rangers 8.30 Showgrounds grass
Girls U14 Cup Final: Real Tubber v Yeats / Gurteen 6.45
U13: Group A: Merville United v Ballisodare United; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town (7.00)
U13: Division 1 Shield: Dromore Villa v Calry Bohs; St John’s v Carrick Town Showgrounds Carrick (7.00)
U12: Division 1 Shield semi finals: Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United; Coolaney United v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)
Friday May 11
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Arrow Harps 6.45
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Real Tubber v MCR; Merville Utd v Cliffoney Celtic 6.45
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Div 1: Semi Finals: Dromore Villa v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Chaffpool Rovers 6.45
U16: Division 1: Merville United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 7.00
Girls U14 Shield: Benbulben v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Boyle Celtic (7.00)
U13: Division 1 Cup: Manor Rangers v Yeats United 7.00
Girls U12: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 7.00
U14: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 7.00
Sunday May 13
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Semi-Finals: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic; Carbury v Ballisodare Utd 11.00
Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup: Semi-Finals: Merville Utd v Benbulben; Chaffpool Utd v Glenview Stars 11.00
RESULTS
Oscar Traynor Semi Final: Carlow DSL 1-2 Sligo Leitrim DSL
Andrew Mullen Premier League: Real Tubber 1-2 Benbulben
U12: Group A: Gurteen Celtic 1-1 Arrow Harps; Division 1 Cup: Yeats United 3-4 St John’s; Kilglass/Inishcrone 2-0 Calry Bohs; Carrick Town 3-0 Ballymote Celtic; Division 1 Cup Final: Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-1 St John’s; Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic 0-1 Ballymote Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 2-0 Benbulben; Ballisodare United 3-2 Dromore Villa; Coolaney United 4-0 Strand Celtic
U13: Division 1: Calry Bohs 3-3 St John’s; Yeats United 2-3 Manor Rangers; Yeats United 3-0 Calry Bohs
U14: Group A: Strand Celtic 1-4 Manor Rangers; Merville United 3-0 Ballymote Celtic; Benbulben 0-2 Carrick Town; Division 1: Arrow Harps 5-4 St John’s; Ballisodare United 2-2 Real Tubber
U15: Group A: Merville United 0-3 Benbulben; Group A Semi-Final: Merville United 0-3 Manor Rangers; Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber 2-1 Calry Bohs; Strand Celtic 3-5 Real Tubber
U16: Division 1: Yeats United 1-2 Merville United; Benbulben 3-2 Real Tubber; Benbulben 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Yeats United 3-0 Real Tubber; Group A Shield Final: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Manor Rangers
U17: Cup Final: Ballisodare United 1-0 Strand Celtic
U18: Cup Final: Arrow Harps 1-2 Ballisodare United
Girls U12: Merville United 1-4 Boyle Celtic; Manor Rangers 4-1 Arrow Harps; Benbulben 2-2 Boyle Celtic; Yeats United 0-3 Arrow Harps; Strand White 0-4 Ballymote Celtic
Girls U14: Benbulben 5-1 Calry Bohs; Cup Semi-Final: Real Tubber 5-1 Manor Rangers; Shield: Strand Green 3-1 Ballisodare United
Girls U16: Cup Semi-Final: Yeats United 5-1 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 0-3 Strand Celtic; Shield: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Ballisodare United; Calry Bohs 3-1 Dromore Villa
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on