Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY AUGUST 24

Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Carbury v MCR in the Showgrounds 7.45 (Game to be decided on the night)

SATURDAY AUGUST 25

U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 12.30; Merville United v Arrow Harps 12.30

Group B: Merville United v Coolaney United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Valley Rovers v St John’s 12.30; Ballisodare United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.30; Carrick Town v Calry Bohs 2.00

Group C: Carrick Green v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 11.00; Carrick Blue v St John’s 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.30

U14: Group A: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Gurteen Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00; Manor Rangers v Arrow Harps 2.30

Division 1: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Benbulben 2.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v St John’s 2.00

U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 11.00; St John’s v Merville United 12.00; Valley Rovers v Benbulben 2.00

Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballymote Celtic 3.30

U18: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 2.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 2.00

MONDAY AUGUST 27

U16: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 7.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 29

U12: Group C: Strand Celtic v Yeats United; Dromore Villa v St John’s (7.00)

U14: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 6.45

FRIDAY AUGUST 31

U18: St John’s v Benbulben 7.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 2

Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs; MCR v Carbury; Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers (all 11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: St John’s v Tireragh; Chaffpool United v Cliffoney Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Real Tubber v Cartron Utd; NFC Academy v Riverstown Masters; Arrow Harps v Coolaney United