Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
FRIDAY AUGUST 24
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Carbury v MCR in the Showgrounds 7.45 (Game to be decided on the night)
SATURDAY AUGUST 25
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 12.30; Merville United v Arrow Harps 12.30
Group B: Merville United v Coolaney United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Valley Rovers v St John’s 12.30; Ballisodare United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.30; Carrick Town v Calry Bohs 2.00
Group C: Carrick Green v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 11.00; Carrick Blue v St John’s 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.30
U14: Group A: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Gurteen Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00; Manor Rangers v Arrow Harps 2.30
Division 1: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Benbulben 2.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v St John’s 2.00
U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 11.00; St John’s v Merville United 12.00; Valley Rovers v Benbulben 2.00
Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballymote Celtic 3.30
U18: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 2.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 2.00
MONDAY AUGUST 27
U16: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 7.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 29
U12: Group C: Strand Celtic v Yeats United; Dromore Villa v St John’s (7.00)
U14: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 6.45
FRIDAY AUGUST 31
U18: St John’s v Benbulben 7.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 2
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs; MCR v Carbury; Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: St John’s v Tireragh; Chaffpool United v Cliffoney Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Real Tubber v Cartron Utd; NFC Academy v Riverstown Masters; Arrow Harps v Coolaney United
