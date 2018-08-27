Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday August 27
U16: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 7.00
Wednesday August 29
U12: Group C: Strand Celtic v Yeats United; Dromore Villa v St John’s (7.00)
U14: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 6.45
Friday August 31
Connacht Senior Cup: Athenry v MCR in Ballinasloe 7.30
U18: St John’s v Benbulben 7.00
Saturday September 1
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 2.00; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben 2.00; Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Division 1: Ballisodare United v St John's 11.00; Coolaney United v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 12.30; Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 2.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 2.00; Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 2.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 3.30
U15: Division 1: Arrow Harps v Benbulben 12.30; Dromore Villa v St John's 12.30; Valley Rovers v Strand Celtic 12,30; Yeats United v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Group A: Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 12.00; Merville United v Ballisodare United 12.30; Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 2.00
U17: Benbulben v Kilglass/Inishcrone 12.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Merville United v St John's 2.00; Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 2.30
Girls U16: Yeats United v Strand Celtic 12.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Real Tubber v Benbulben 12.30
Sunday September 2
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs; Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: St John’s v Tireragh; Chaffpool United v Cliffoney Celtic; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Real Tubber v Cartron Utd; Arrow Harps v Coolaney United
Friday September 7
U17: Real Tubber v Valley Rovers 7.00
RESULTS
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Carbury 3-0 MCR
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United 3-0 Carrick Town; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Strand Celtic; Manor Rangers 0-3 Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber 3-0 Benbulben; Merville United 0-3 Arrow Harps; Group B: Merville United 4-5 Coolaney United; Valley Rovers 3-0 St John’s; Ballisodare United 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Carrick Town 0-3 Calry Bohs; Group C: Real Tubber 0-2 Strand Celtic; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone
U14: Group A: Gurteen Celtic 2-3 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 0-5 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Calry Bohs 0-3 Boyle Celtic; Strand Celtic 0-3 Carrick Town; Merville United 0-3 Benbulben; Kilglass/Inishcrone 7-2 St John’s
U16: Group A: St John's 3-0 Merville United; Valley Rovers 0-3 Benbulben; Division 1: Calry Bohs 5-1 Real Tubber
U18: Boyle Celtic 1-4 Ballisodare United; Real Tubber 0-3 Strand Celtic
