Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday November 5
U12: Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30
Girls U14: Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 7.30
Tuesday November 6
U14: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.00
Wednesday November 7
Girls U18: Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic 7.00
Thursday November 8
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
Friday November 9
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
Saturday November 10
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 10.00; Merville United v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 1.00; Carrick Town v Real Tubber 2.00
Group B: Valley Rovers v St John’s 10.00; Manor Rangers v Arrow Harps 11.00; Yeats United v Benbulben 12.00; Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 1.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00
Group C: Ballisodare United v St John’s 10.00; Valley Rovers v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Coolaney United 12.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Coolaney United 1.00; Carrick Town v Valley Rovers 2.00
SFAI Skechers Cup U12: Boyle Celtic v Mervue 2.00
Girls U12: Benbulben v Calry Bohs 10.00; Arrow Harps v St John’s 10.00; Ballisodare United v Merville United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Real Tubber 11.00; Manor Rangers v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps blue v Strand Green 11.30; Yeats United v Real Tubber Blue 12.20
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 11.30; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 12.30; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Division 1: Dromore Villa v Ballisodare United 10.00; Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 2.00; Strand Celtic v Coolaney United 11.00; Merville United v Carrick Town 11.15; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 11.30; Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.30
SFAI Skechers Cup U14: Knocknacarra v Merville United 2.00
U15: Division 1: Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Dromore Villa v Valley Rovers 1.00; St John’s v Yeats United 1.00
Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v Ballisodare United 2.00
U17: Strand Celtic v St John’s 12.30; Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 12.30; Valley Rovers v Benbulben 11.00; Merville United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 4.00; Arrow Harps v Ballygawley Celtic 6.00
Sunday November 11
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v St John’s; Riverstown Masters v Cartron United; Coolaney United v Chaffpool United; Cliffoney Celtic v Arrow Harps (11.00)
FAI New Balance Junior Cup 3rd Round: Manor Rangers v Merville Utd; St Peter’s v Carbury (2.00)
Subway Boys U15 Inter League: Cavan/Monaghan v Sligo Leitrim 2.00
Tuesday November 13
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.00
Wednesday November 14
FAI Womens U14 Cup: Yeats United v Real Tubber 7.00
Thursday November 15
U17: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
Friday November 16
U15: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
RESULTS
Girls U12: Boyle Celtic 1-5 St John’s
FAI U17 Cup: Ballisodare United 1-0 Strand Celtic
Girls U16: Strand Celtic 3-0 Real Tubber
U15: Division 1: St John’s 4-2 Valley Rovers; Group A: Strand Celtic 2-1 Ballisodare United
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic 0-2 Valley Rovers
Connacht Cup U12: Strand Celtic 0-4 Colga; Ballisodare United 0-2 AC Celtic; Merville United 0-2 Salthill; Kiltimagh/ Knock 7-3 Benbulben
Connacht Shield U12: Calry Bohs 7-2 Kilshanvey Utd
U12: Group A: Carrick Town 1-1 Ballymote Celtic; Group B: St John’s 4-0 Merville United; Valley Rovers 2-0 Carrick Town; Coolaney United 2-5 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Group C: Gurteen Celtic 2-3 St John’s; Carrick Green 4-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Real Tubber 1-2 Yeats United; Strand Celtic 2-1 Boyle Celtic; Carrick Blue 2-3 Dromore Villa
Connacht Cup U14: Gurteen Celtic 1-3 Corofin Utd
Connacht Shield U14: Ballisodare United 4-0 Killala; Ballygawley Celtic 1-4 Moore Utd; Conn Rangers 3-0 St John’s; Carrick Town 3-0 Castlebar Town; Galway Hibs 0-4 Real Tubber; Renmore 3-0 Benbulben; Swinford 6-4 Boyle Celtic
U14: Group A: Merville United 3-4 Arrow Harps; Division 1: Calry Bohs 0-5 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Merville United 0-3 Yeats United
Girls U14: Yeats United 4-1 Ballymote Celtic; Calry Bohs 2-2 Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United 2-6 Benbulben
Connacht Cup U16: Ballygawley Celtic 2-3 Fahy Rovers
Connacht Shield U16: Strand Celtic 1-5 Boyle Celtic; Moyne 6-0 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 6-0 Manulla; Salthill 0-4 Valley Rovers
U16: Group A: Benbulben 2-3 Merville United; St John’s 0-2 Gurteen Celtic; Division 1: Calry Bohs 6-2 Ballymote Celtic
FAI Womens U16 Cup: Real Tubber 6-3 Lagan; Strand Celtic 0-3 Cockhill Celtic
U18: Boyle Celtic 2-3 Strand Celtic; Benbulben 7-3 Real Tubber; Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Ballisodare United
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on