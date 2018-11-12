Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tuesday November 13
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.00
Wednesday November 14
FAI Womens U14 Cup: Yeats United v Real Tubber 7.00
Thursday November 15
U17: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
Friday November 16
U15: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
Saturday November 17
Connacht Cup U12: Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 12.30
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 10.00 Showgrounds grass; Merville United v Real Tubber 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 12.30; Group B: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 11.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.30 Showgrounds grass; St John’s v Kilglass/Inishcrone 1.30; Coolaney United v Valley Rovers 2.00; Group C: St John’s v Real Tubber 9.00; Dromore Villa v Yeats United 10.30; Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Carrick Blue v Kilglass/Inishcrone 1.00; Boyle Celtic v Carrick Green 2.30 Showgrounds grass
SFAI Skechers Cup U13: Gurteen Celtic v Knocknacarra 2.30
U14: Group A: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 11.30; Merville United v Manor Rangers 4.00 Showgrounds Astro; Division 1: St John’s v Strand Celtic 10.00; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic 11.30; Calry Bohs v Merville United 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Benbulben 2.00
Girls U14: Real Tubber v Strand Green 10.00; Strand White v Calry Bohs 11.00; Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 11.00; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 12.30; Benbulben v Ballymote Celtic 11.00
U16: Group A: Merville United v Valley Rovers 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 3.00; Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 5.00 Cleveragh Astro; Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 1.00
FAI U17 Cup: Ballisodare United v Ferrybank 2.00
U18: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben 1.00; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00
Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 2.00
Sunday November 18
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Merville United; Glenview Stars v Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Cartron Utd v Tireragh; Chaffpool Utd v Benbulben; St John’s v Real Tubber; Arrow Harps v Riverstown Masters; Gurteen Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Monday November 19
U12: Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 7.30
U14: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 7.00
Wednesday November 21
U16: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
Girls U18: Yeats United v Calry Bohs 7.00
Friday November 23
U16: Division 1: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 7.30
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic 2-7 Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic 7-2 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben 2-4 St John’s; Riverstown Masters 0-6 Cartron United; Coolaney United 1-0 Chaffpool United; Cliffoney Celtic 7-1 Arrow Harps
FAI New Balance Junior Cup 3rd Round: Manor Rangers 2-1 Merville Utd; St Peter's 2-3 Carbury
U12: Group B: Gurteen Celtic 1-0 Calry Bohs
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers 3-5 Ballisodare United; Division 1: Strand Celtic 4-4 Boyle Celtic
SFAI Skechers Cup U12: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Mervue
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic 4-2 Ballisodare United; Arrow Harps 0-5 Gurteen Celtic; Valley Rovers 0-4 Carrick Town; Yeats United 4-1 Ballymote Celtic; Division 1: Dromore Villa 1-2 Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic 0-4 Coolaney United; Benbulben 6-2 Calry Bohs; Merville United 3-1 Carrick Town; Ballygawley Celtic 1-4 St John’s; Ballymote Celtic 1-5 Manor Rangers; Real Tubber 3-2 Gurteen Celtic
U15: Division 1: Benbulben 1-4 Boyle Celtic; Dromore Villa 6-4 Valley Rovers; St John’s 0-5 Yeats United
U17: Valley Rovers 2-2 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 1-0 St John’s; Ballisodare United 3-2 Real Tubber; Merville United 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Arrow Harps 5-1 Ballygawley Celtic
Subway Boys Inter League: U15: Cavan/Monaghan 1-3 Sligo Leitrim
Girls U12: Benbulben 4-4 Calry Bohs; Arrow Harps 3-2 St John’s; Ballisodare United 3-0 Merville United; Ballymote Celtic 6-1 Gurteen Celtic; Yeats United 4-3 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 5-0 Boyle Celtic; Arrow Harps Blue 0-3 Strand Green; Yeats United 3-0 Real Tubber Blue
Girls U14: Boyle Celtic 3-2 Carrick Town
Girls U16: Calry Bohs 1-0 Strand Celtic; Manor Rangers 9-7 Ballymote Celtic; Benbulben 6-1 Ballisodare United
Girls U18: Calry Bohs 6-1 Ballymote Celtic; Strand Celtic 9-5 Manor Rangers
