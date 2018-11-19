Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday November 19
U12: Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 7.30
U14: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 7.00
Wednesday November 21
U16: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
Girls U18: Yeats United v Calry Bohs 7.00
Friday November 23
U16: Division 1: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 7.30
Saturday November 24
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 10.00; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00; Carrick Town v Merville United 12.00; Ballisodare United v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 2.00; Group B: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 10.00; Arrow Harps v St John’s 11.00; Carrick Town v Yeats United 12.00; Benbulben v Merville United 1.00; Gurteen Celtic v Valley Rovers 2.00; Group C: Valley Rovers v Coolaney United 10.00; St John’s v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Carrick Town v Yeats United 2.00
Girls U12: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 10.00 Showgrounds grass; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 11.30; Arrow Harps blue v St John’s 11.30; Yeats United v Strand Green 12.30; Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 1.00
U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Ballisodare United v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Division 1: Merville United v St John’s 10.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Dromore Villa 10.00; Calry Bohs v Coolaney United 2.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Manor Rangers v Benbulben 12.30
U15: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.30; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 1.00 IT Astro; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 2.00; Division 1: Benbulben v Dromore Villa 11.00; Boyle Celtic v St John’s 12.30; Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 12.30; Yeats United v Valley Rovers 2.00
Girls U16: Benbulben v Manor Rangers 12.30; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 12.30
U17: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30; Manor Rangers v Valley Rovers 2.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Arrow Harps 2.00; Merville United v Benbulben 5.30
Connacht Cup U18: Ballisodare United v Dunmore Town 2.00
Connacht Shield U18: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballyvarry 2.30
Sunday November 25
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic; Riverstown Masters v St John’s (11.00)
CFA T P Brennan Cup 2nd Round: Strand Celtic v Ballina Town B; Cliffoney Celtic v Manulla; MCR v Mac Dara; Tireragh v Skyvalley Rovers; Glenview Stars v St Bernard’s; Benbulben v Strokestown Utd; Tuam Celtic v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Ballymote Celtic; Renmore v Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Maree/Oranmore
CFA TP Brennan Shield Preliminary Round: Galway Bohs B v Arrow Harps 2.00
Monday November 26
U13: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Valley Rovers 7.30; Division 1: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 7.30
Wednesday November 28
U15: Group A: Strand Celtic v Merville United 7.00
Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 7.00
Friday November 30
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 7.30
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury 8-2 Merville United; Glenview Stars 7-3 Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic 4-6 MCR; Strand Celtic 1-1 Manor Rangers
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Cartron Utd 3-0 Tireragh; Chaffpool Utd 3-0 Benbulben; St John’s 3-1 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps 5-1 Riverstown Masters; Gurteen Celtic 0-1 Cliffoney Celtic
Girls U16: Strand Celtic 4-1 Benbulben
FAI Womens U14 Cup: Yeats United 0-3 Real Tubber
U17: Strand Celtic 4-0 Manor Rangers
U15: Group A: Carrick Town 1-2 Merville United
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United 1-0 Manor Rangers; Strand Celtic 2-3 Carrick Town; Ballymote Celtic 3-1 Benbulben; Group B: Calry Bohs 6-1 Ballisodare United; Carrick Town 4-1 Manor Rangers; St John’s 1-3 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Coolaney United 1-3 Valley Rovers; Group C: St John’s 3-0 Real Tubber; Dromore Villa 3-0 Yeats United; Strand Celtic 2-2 Gurteen Celtic; Carrick Blue 6-2 Kilglass/Inishcrone
SFAI Skechers Cup U13: Gurteen Celtic 1-2 Knocknacarra
U14: Group A: Real Tubber 1-4 Ballisodare United; Merville United 4-0 Manor Rangers; Division 1: St John’s 3-7 Strand Celtic; Carrick Town 4-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs 3-6 Merville United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 4-2 Benbulben
Girls U14: Real Tubber 3-0 Strand Green; Strand White 1-6 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 3-0 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps 6-1 Manor Rangers; Benbulben 3-1 Ballymote Celtic
U16: Group A: Merville United 2-3 Valley Rovers; Gurteen Celtic 0-3 St John’s; Arrow Harps 2-7 Manor Rangers
FAI U17 Cup: Ballisodare United 6-7 Ferrybank
U18: Ballygawley Celtic 0-1 Benbulben; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic 0-4 Manor Rangers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on