Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday January 9
U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 7.00 IT Astro
Thursday January 10
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00
Saturday January 12
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Merville United v Arrow Harps 10.00; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 1.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: St John’s v Gurteen Celtic 10.00; Benbulben v Arrow Harps 10.00; Manor Rangers v Merville United 12.00; Carrick Town v Valley Rovers 1.00; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 2.00; Group C: Boyle Celtic v St John’s 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Coolaney United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 1.00; Yeats United v Real Tubber 2.00
Girls U12: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 10.00; Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 11.30; Arrow Harps blue v Boyle Celtic 11.30; Strand Green v Calry Bohs 12.30; Manor Rangers v Benbulben 1.00 Showgrounds grass; Merville United v St John’s 2.30
U13 SFAI Subways: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 3.00 Showgrounds Astro
U13: Division 1: St John’s v Coolaney United 10.00; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Manor Rangers 11.30 IT Astro; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 12.30; Benbulben v Dromore Villa 12.30; Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 1.00
FAI Womens U14 Cup: Real Tubber v Newtown 3.30
U15: Group A: Ballisodare United v Merville United 11.00; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 1.00 Showgrounds Astro; Division 1: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Calry Bohs v Benbulben 2.00
Girls U16: Ballisodare United v Benbulben; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic (12.30)
U17: Kilglass/Inishcrone v St John’s 2.00; Arrow Harps v Merville United 2.00; Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00
Connacht Cup U18: Benbulben v Manulla; Athenry v Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic v Salthill (2.00)
Connacht Shield U18: Boyle Celtic v Maree Oranmore; Moyne Villa v Real Tubber (2.00)
Sunday January 13
SFAI Skechers Cup U16: Salthill v Manor Rangers 2.00
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Carbury; Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; MCR v Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers v Aughanagh Celtic (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh v St John’s; Coolaney United v Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Riverstown Masters v Cliffoney Celtic; Cartron Utd v Real Tubber (all 11.00)
Tuesday January 15
U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
Wednesday January 16
U17: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 7.00 IT Astro
Thursday January 17
U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
Friday January 18
U13: Group A: Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 7.30
Saturday January 20
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v MCR; Strand Celtic v Glenview Stars; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Arrow Harps; Riverstown Masters v Benbulben; Real Tubber v Tireragh; Coolaney United v Cliffoney Celtic (all 11.00)
Sunday January 27
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Cliffoney Celtic; Tireragh v Arrow Harps; Chaffpool Utd v Riverstown Masters (all 11.00)
TP Brennan Connacht Cup: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Tuam Celtic v Strand Celtic; Westport Utd v Carbury; St Bernard’s v MCR (all 2.00)
TP Brennan Connacht Shield: West Utd B v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic; Bearna Na Forbacha v St John’s; Real Tubber v Galway Bohs B; Partry Athletic v Cartron Utd (all 2.00)
RESULTS
Connacht Cup U12: Manor Rangers 0-7 Westport; Ballymote Celtic 0-6 Mervue; Arrow Harps 4-1 Colga
Connacht Shield U12: Real Tubber 0-2 Carrick Town; Killala 0-1 Calry Bohs; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Swinford
Connacht Cup U14: Arrow Harps 1-2 Newtown; Merville United 4-1 Cregmore; Temple Villa 1-0 Strand Celtic; Mervue 3-0 Manor Rangers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on