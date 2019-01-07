Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Wednesday January 9

U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 7.00 IT Astro

Thursday January 10

Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 7.00

Saturday January 12

U11: All Cleveragh Astro

Group A: Merville United v Arrow Harps 10.00; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 12.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 1.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: St John’s v Gurteen Celtic 10.00; Benbulben v Arrow Harps 10.00; Manor Rangers v Merville United 12.00; Carrick Town v Valley Rovers 1.00; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 2.00; Group C: Boyle Celtic v St John’s 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Coolaney United 11.00; Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 1.00; Yeats United v Real Tubber 2.00

Girls U12: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 10.00; Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 11.30; Arrow Harps blue v Boyle Celtic 11.30; Strand Green v Calry Bohs 12.30; Manor Rangers v Benbulben 1.00 Showgrounds grass; Merville United v St John’s 2.30

U13 SFAI Subways: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 3.00 Showgrounds Astro

U13: Division 1: St John’s v Coolaney United 10.00; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Manor Rangers 11.30 IT Astro; Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 12.30; Benbulben v Dromore Villa 12.30; Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 1.00

FAI Womens U14 Cup: Real Tubber v Newtown 3.30

U15: Group A: Ballisodare United v Merville United 11.00; Real Tubber v Carrick Town 1.00 Showgrounds Astro; Division 1: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Calry Bohs v Benbulben 2.00

Girls U16: Ballisodare United v Benbulben; Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic (12.30)

U17: Kilglass/Inishcrone v St John’s 2.00; Arrow Harps v Merville United 2.00; Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00

Connacht Cup U18: Benbulben v Manulla; Athenry v Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic v Salthill (2.00)

Connacht Shield U18: Boyle Celtic v Maree Oranmore; Moyne Villa v Real Tubber (2.00)

Sunday January 13

SFAI Skechers Cup U16: Salthill v Manor Rangers 2.00

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Carbury; Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; MCR v Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers v Aughanagh Celtic (all 11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh v St John’s; Coolaney United v Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben; Riverstown Masters v Cliffoney Celtic; Cartron Utd v Real Tubber (all 11.00)

Tuesday January 15

U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00

Wednesday January 16

U17: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 7.00 IT Astro

Thursday January 17

U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00

Friday January 18

U13: Group A: Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 7.30

Saturday January 20

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v MCR; Strand Celtic v Glenview Stars; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd (all 11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Arrow Harps; Riverstown Masters v Benbulben; Real Tubber v Tireragh; Coolaney United v Cliffoney Celtic (all 11.00)

Sunday January 27

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Cliffoney Celtic; Tireragh v Arrow Harps; Chaffpool Utd v Riverstown Masters (all 11.00)

TP Brennan Connacht Cup: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Tuam Celtic v Strand Celtic; Westport Utd v Carbury; St Bernard’s v MCR (all 2.00)

TP Brennan Connacht Shield: West Utd B v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic; Bearna Na Forbacha v St John’s; Real Tubber v Galway Bohs B; Partry Athletic v Cartron Utd (all 2.00)

RESULTS

Connacht Cup U12: Manor Rangers 0-7 Westport; Ballymote Celtic 0-6 Mervue; Arrow Harps 4-1 Colga

Connacht Shield U12: Real Tubber 0-2 Carrick Town; Killala 0-1 Calry Bohs; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Swinford

Connacht Cup U14: Arrow Harps 1-2 Newtown; Merville United 4-1 Cregmore; Temple Villa 1-0 Strand Celtic; Mervue 3-0 Manor Rangers