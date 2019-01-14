Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tuesday January 15
U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
Wednesday January 16
U17: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 7.00 IT Astro
Thursday January 17
U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
Friday January 18
U13: Group A: Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 7.30
Saturday January 19
U12: Group A: Merville United v Strand Celtic 10.00; Manor Rangers v Benbulben 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30; Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 2.30 Showgrounds grass; Group B: Ballisodare United v Valley Rovers 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 11.30; Coolaney United v Manor Rangers 11.30 Showgrounds grass; Calry Bohs v Merville United 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Carrick Town 12.30; Group C: Strand Celtic v Carrick Blue 11.00; Yeats United v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Carrick Green v Dromore Villa 1.00 Showgrounds grass
Gaynor Cup Girls: U13: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 2.00 Showgrounds astro
U14: Group A: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 11.00; Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 11.30; Division 1: Merville United v Ballygawley Celtic 10.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 2.00; Yeats United v Calry Bohs 2.00; Boyle Celtic v St Johns 2.00
Gaynor Cup Girls U15: Sligo Leitrim v Inishowen 3.30 Showgrounds astro
U16: Group A: Merville United v Benbulben 10.00; Manor Rangers v St John’s 11.30 IT Astro; Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 1.00; Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United 2.00; Division 1: Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 2.00; Real Tubber v Boyle Celtic 2.30; Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 4.30
U18: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 12.30; Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 2.00
Sunday January 20
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v MCR; Strand Celtic v Glenview Stars; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v Merville Utd (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Arrow Harps; Riverstown Masters v Benbulben; Real Tubber v Tireragh; Coolaney United v Cliffoney Celtic (all 11.00)
Monday January 21
U13: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic v Gurteen Celtic (7.30)
Tuesday January 22
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 7.00
Wednesday January 23
U18: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 7.00
Thursday January 24
U12: Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00
Friday January 25
Girls U18: Manor Rangers v Yeats United 7.30
Sunday January 27
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Manor Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Cliffoney Celtic; Tireragh v Arrow Harps; Chaffpool Utd v Riverstown Masters (all 11.00)
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Tuam Celtic v Strand Celtic; Westport Utd v Carbury; St Bernard’s v MCR (all 2.00)
TP Brennan Connacht Shield: West Utd B v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic; Bearna Na Forbacha v St John’s; Real Tubber v Galway Bohs B; Partry Athletic v Cartron Utd (all 2.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1 -8 Carbury; Strand Celtic 6-1 Merville Utd; MCR 3-2 Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers 3-2 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh 1-3 St John’s; Coolaney United 3-5 Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic 3-1 Benbulben; Riverstown Masters 0-6 Cliffoney Celtic; Cartron Utd 3-0 Real Tubber
Girls U16: Strand Celtic 1-4 Manor Rangers
Girls U12: Arrow Harps 2-2 Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic 2-4 Yeats United; Arrow Harps blue 0-4 Boyle Celtic; Strand Green 4-1 Calry Bohs; Manor Rangers 6-0 Benbulben; Merville United 0-4 St John’s
U13 SFAI Subway Championships: Sligo Leitrim 5-0 Inishowen
U13: Division 1: St John’s 0-1 Coolaney United; Strand Celtic 3-1 Ballymote Celtic; Calry Bohs 1-4 Ballisodare United; Benbulben 5-0 Dromore Villa Ballygawley Celtic 2-4 Gurteen Celtic
FAI Womens U14 Cup: Real Tubber 3-1 Newtown
U15: Group A: Manor Rangers 4-0 Gurteen Celtic; Ballisodare United 2-1 Merville United; Division 1: Arrow Harps 1-1 Boyle Celtic ; Calry Bohs 2-2 Benbulben
Girls U16: Ballisodare United 0-3 Benbulben; Strand Celtic 3-2 Ballymote Celtic
U17: Valley Rovers 1-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Kilglass/Inishcrone 4-2 St John’s; Arrow Harps 2-2 Merville United
Connacht Cup U18: Benbulben 0-3 Manulla; Strand Celtic 5-4 Salthill; Shield: Boyle Celtic 0-4 Maree Oranmore; Moyne Villa 3-0 Real Tubber
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on