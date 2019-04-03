Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results

Leitrim Sport

THURSDAY APRIL 4

U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United v Real Tubber (6.45)

Girls U14: Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00

FRIDAY APRIL 5

U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town 6.45

U14: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.30

SATURDAY APRIL 6

U17 Cup Final: Benbulben v Arrow  Harps 4.00

U16: Division 1 Final: Calry Bohs v Boyle / Strand 2.00

U12: Group C Cup semi final: Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 11.00

Girls U12: Yeats United v St John’s 2.00; Benbulben v arrow harps blue 11.00; Strand Green v Boyle Celtic 11.30; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 2.00

U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 11.00; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Coolaney United v Dromore Villa 2.00; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00

U15: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 12.30; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 12.30 IT astro; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 3.30

Girls U16: Benbulben v Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United (2.00)

Girls U18 semi final: Yeats / Strand v Calry 11.00

SUNDAY APRIL 7

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United v Aughanagh Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Arrow Harps; Cartron United v Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Real Tubber; Benbulben v Tireragh; St John’s v Riverstown Master (11.00)

TUESDAY APRIL 9

U12: Group C: Carrick Blue v St John’s 6.45

U13: Division 1: Coolaney United v Benbulben 6.45

U14: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 6.45

WEDNESDAY APRIL 10

U12: Group B: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 6.45

THURSDAY APRILl 11

U18 Cup Final: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.00

U13: Division 1: Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 6.45

Girls U16: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Real Tubber v Calry Bohs (6.45)

U14: Division 1: Carrick Town v St John’s 18.45

FRIDAY APRIL 12

U13: Division 1: Dromore Villa v Merville United 6.45

U16: Group A: Merville United v Arrow Harps 7.30

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1-1 Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United 5-4 Merville Utd

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Riverstown Masters 0-1Arrow Harps; Tireragh 3-0 Chaffpool Utd; Gurteen Celtic 1-2 Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 1-2 St John’s; Cartron United 3-0 Benbulben

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals: Corrib Rangers 3-1 Carbury; MCR 2-4 Mervue

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Killala 1-0 Real Tubber (aet)