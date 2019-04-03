Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results
THURSDAY APRIL 4
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United v Real Tubber (6.45)
Girls U14: Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
FRIDAY APRIL 5
U12: Group A: Benbulben v Carrick Town 6.45
U14: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 7.30
SATURDAY APRIL 6
U17 Cup Final: Benbulben v Arrow Harps 4.00
U16: Division 1 Final: Calry Bohs v Boyle / Strand 2.00
U12: Group C Cup semi final: Dromore Villa v Strand Celtic 11.00
Girls U12: Yeats United v St John’s 2.00; Benbulben v arrow harps blue 11.00; Strand Green v Boyle Celtic 11.30; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Arrow Harps v Manor Rangers 2.00
U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v St John’s 10.00; Merville United v Benbulben 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 11.00; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 2.00; Coolaney United v Dromore Villa 2.00; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00
U15: Group A: Real Tubber v Merville United 12.30; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United 12.30 IT astro; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 3.30
Girls U16: Benbulben v Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United (2.00)
Girls U18 semi final: Yeats / Strand v Calry 11.00
SUNDAY APRIL 7
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United v Aughanagh Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Arrow Harps; Cartron United v Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Real Tubber; Benbulben v Tireragh; St John’s v Riverstown Master (11.00)
TUESDAY APRIL 9
U12: Group C: Carrick Blue v St John’s 6.45
U13: Division 1: Coolaney United v Benbulben 6.45
U14: Group A: Arrow Harps v Merville United 6.45
WEDNESDAY APRIL 10
U12: Group B: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 6.45
THURSDAY APRILl 11
U18 Cup Final: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 7.00
U13: Division 1: Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 6.45
Girls U16: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Real Tubber v Calry Bohs (6.45)
U14: Division 1: Carrick Town v St John’s 18.45
FRIDAY APRIL 12
U13: Division 1: Dromore Villa v Merville United 6.45
U16: Group A: Merville United v Arrow Harps 7.30
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1-1 Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United 5-4 Merville Utd
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Riverstown Masters 0-1Arrow Harps; Tireragh 3-0 Chaffpool Utd; Gurteen Celtic 1-2 Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 1-2 St John’s; Cartron United 3-0 Benbulben
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals: Corrib Rangers 3-1 Carbury; MCR 2-4 Mervue
TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Final: Killala 1-0 Real Tubber (aet)
