Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results
THURSDAY MAY 2
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh v Arrow Harps 7.00
U13: Division 1: Merville United v Real Tubber
Girls U14 Cup semi finals: Arrow Harps v Yeats United; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers (6.45)
FRIDAY MAY 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Ballisodare Utd 7.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Riverstown Masters 7.00
U14: Division 1 Cup final: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 6.45
Saturday May 4
U12: Group B Shield: St John’s v Coolaney / Merville 10.00
Girls U12 Shield: Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic; Strand Green v Real Tubber (12.30)
U13: Division 1 Shield: Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic 10.30; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Coolaney United v Carrick Town 11.00
Connacht Shield U14: St Francis v Real Tubber 1.00
Girls U14 Shield: Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Strand White v Carrick Town; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United (11.00)
U15: Group A: Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 11.00
Girls U16 Cup semi final: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 4.00
Sunday May 5
Connacht Shield U16: Moyne v Valley Rovers 1.00 IT astro
Connacht Cup U18: Manulla v Mervue 3.00
Monday May 6
U15: Group A: Merville United v Carrick Town 7.00
Tuesday May 7
U12: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 6.45
Girls U12 Cup final: Manor / Ballisodare v Arrow / Yeats 6.45
Wednesday May 8
U13: Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber v Dromore Villa 7.00
U14: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Merville United 6.45
Girls U14 Cup final: Real / Manor v Arrow / Yeats 6.45
Girls U14 Shield: Calry Bohs v Boyle /Strand Green 7.00
Friday May 10
U14: Division 1 Shield: Merville United v Yeats United 6.45
U16: Group A Cup final: Manor Rangers v Valley Rovers 6.45
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 6-0 MCR; Manor Rangers 2-5 Carbury; Strand Celtic 3-5 Carbury; MCR 3-2 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps 0-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Coolaney Utd 4-5 Tireragh; Benbulben 0-0 Chaffpool Utd; Riverstown Masters 0-0 Coolaney Utd; Cartron Utd 4-0 Arrow Harps
Girls U12: Gurteen Celtic 3-4 Strand Green; Shield: Calry Bohs 1-0 Merville United
U14: Group A: Cup semi final: Arrow Harps 2-0 Real Tubber; Group A: Shield: Gurteen Celtic 3-2 Manor Rangers; Shield final: Ballisodare United 1-5 Gurteen Celtic
U16: Group A: Cup semi final: Valley Rovers 4-2 Merville United
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Manor Rangers; Benbulben 0-2 Calry Bohs; Ballisodare United 0-3 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 1-3 Benbulben
U12: Group A: Shield semi finals: Ballymote Celtic 0-2 Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United 4-1 Strand Celtic; Group B: Shield semi final: St John’s 3-0 Manor Rangers; Group C: Cup final: Strand Celtic 1-3 St John’s; Shield: Boyle Celtic 1-2 Yeats United
U15: Group A: Real Tubber 3-0 Ballisodare United; Merville United 3-1 Manor Rangers
U13: Division 1: Carrick Town 0-4 Benbulben; Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic 2-3 Dromore Villa; Ballymote Celtic 1-0 Strand Celtic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on