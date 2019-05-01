Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results

Leitrim Sport

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results

THURSDAY MAY 2

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh v Arrow Harps 7.00

U13: Division 1: Merville United v Real Tubber

Girls U14 Cup semi finals: Arrow Harps v Yeats United; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers (6.45)

FRIDAY MAY 3

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Ballisodare Utd 7.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Riverstown Masters 7.00

U14: Division 1 Cup final: Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 6.45

Saturday May 4

U12: Group B Shield: St John’s v Coolaney / Merville 10.00

Girls U12 Shield: Gurteen Celtic v Boyle Celtic; Strand Green v Real Tubber (12.30)

U13: Division 1 Shield: Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic 10.30; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Coolaney United v Carrick Town 11.00

Connacht Shield U14: St Francis v Real Tubber 1.00

Girls U14 Shield: Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Strand White v Carrick Town; Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United (11.00)

U15: Group A: Merville United v Gurteen Celtic 11.00

Girls U16 Cup semi final: Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic 4.00

Sunday May 5

Connacht Shield U16: Moyne v Valley Rovers 1.00 IT astro

Connacht Cup U18: Manulla v Mervue 3.00

Monday May 6

U15: Group A: Merville United v Carrick Town 7.00

Tuesday May 7

U12: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 6.45

Girls U12 Cup final: Manor / Ballisodare v Arrow / Yeats 6.45

Wednesday May 8

U13: Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber v Dromore Villa 7.00

U14: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Merville United 6.45

Girls U14 Cup final: Real / Manor v Arrow / Yeats 6.45

Girls U14 Shield: Calry Bohs v Boyle /Strand Green 7.00

Friday May 10

U14: Division 1 Shield: Merville United v Yeats United 6.45

U16: Group A Cup final: Manor Rangers v Valley Rovers 6.45

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 6-0 MCR; Manor Rangers 2-5 Carbury; Strand Celtic 3-5 Carbury; MCR 3-2 Aughanagh Celtic

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps 0-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Coolaney Utd 4-5 Tireragh; Benbulben 0-0 Chaffpool Utd; Riverstown Masters 0-0 Coolaney Utd; Cartron Utd 4-0 Arrow Harps

Girls U12: Gurteen Celtic 3-4 Strand Green; Shield: Calry Bohs 1-0 Merville United

U14: Group A: Cup semi final: Arrow Harps 2-0 Real Tubber; Group A: Shield: Gurteen Celtic 3-2 Manor Rangers; Shield final: Ballisodare United 1-5 Gurteen Celtic

U16: Group A: Cup semi final: Valley Rovers 4-2 Merville United

Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Manor Rangers; Benbulben 0-2 Calry Bohs; Ballisodare United 0-3 Real Tubber; Manor Rangers 1-3 Benbulben

U12: Group A: Shield semi finals: Ballymote Celtic 0-2 Manor Rangers; Ballisodare United 4-1 Strand Celtic; Group B: Shield semi final: St John’s 3-0 Manor Rangers; Group C: Cup final: Strand Celtic 1-3 St John’s; Shield: Boyle Celtic 1-2 Yeats United

U15: Group A: Real Tubber 3-0 Ballisodare United; Merville United 3-1 Manor Rangers

U13: Division 1: Carrick Town 0-4 Benbulben; Division 1 Shield: Ballygawley Celtic 2-3 Dromore Villa; Ballymote Celtic 1-0 Strand Celtic