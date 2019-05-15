Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results
Action from manor Rangers victory over Valley Rovers in the Sligo Leitrim U16 League Group A Cup Final in Bee Park Photo Stefan Hoare
FRIDAY MAY 17
Girls U12 Shield final: St John’s v Strand Green 7.00
SATURDAY MAY 18
U13: Division 1: Cup final: Merville United v St John’s 2.00; Shield final: Real tubber / Coolaney v Calry /Gurteen 11.00
TUESDAY MAY 21
U15: Group A Cup final: Strand Celtic v Merville / Real Tubber 6/45
Girls U14 Shield semi finals: Benbulben v Strand White; Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)
FRIDAY MAY 23
Girls U14 Shield final: Benbulben / Strand White v Calry / Ballymote 7.00
RESULTS
U15: Group A: Merville United 0-3 Carrick Town
U12: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps 0-2 Boyle Celtic
Girls U12 Cup final: Manor Rangers 0-1 Arrow Harps
U14: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps 0-1 Merville United; Division 1 Shield: Merville United 1-3 Yeats United
Girls U14 Cup final: Real Tubber 5-0 Yeats United; Shield: Calry Bohs 2-0 Boyle Celtic; Benbulben 7-1 Gurteen Celtic
U16: Group A: Cup final: Manor Rangers 3-1 Valley Rovers
Girls U12 Shield semi finals: St John’s 5-2 Gurteen Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 2-3 Strand Green
U13: Division 1 Cup: Benbulben 1-3 St John’s; Merville United 3-1 Manor Rangers; Shield: Coolaney United 4-0 Carrick Town; Real Tubber 2-1 Dromore Villa
Girls U16 Cup final: Calry Bohs 1-3 Strand Celtic
