Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results

Leitrim Sport

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer fixtures & results

Action from manor Rangers victory over Valley Rovers in the Sligo Leitrim U16 League Group A Cup Final in Bee Park Photo Stefan Hoare

FRIDAY MAY 17

Girls U12 Shield final: St John’s v Strand Green 7.00

SATURDAY MAY 18

U13: Division 1: Cup  final: Merville United v St John’s 2.00; Shield  final: Real tubber / Coolaney v Calry /Gurteen 11.00

TUESDAY MAY 21

U15: Group A Cup final: Strand Celtic v Merville / Real Tubber 6/45

Girls U14 Shield semi finals: Benbulben v Strand White; Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)

FRIDAY MAY 23

Girls U14 Shield final: Benbulben / Strand White v Calry / Ballymote 7.00

RESULTS

U15: Group A: Merville United 0-3 Carrick Town

U12: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps 0-2 Boyle Celtic

Girls U12 Cup final: Manor Rangers 0-1 Arrow Harps

U14: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps 0-1 Merville United; Division 1 Shield: Merville United 1-3 Yeats United

Girls U14 Cup final: Real Tubber 5-0 Yeats United; Shield: Calry Bohs 2-0 Boyle Celtic; Benbulben 7-1 Gurteen Celtic

U16: Group A: Cup final: Manor Rangers 3-1 Valley Rovers

Girls U12 Shield semi finals: St John’s 5-2 Gurteen Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 2-3 Strand Green

U13: Division 1 Cup: Benbulben 1-3 St John’s; Merville United 3-1 Manor Rangers; Shield: Coolaney United 4-0 Carrick Town; Real Tubber 2-1 Dromore Villa

Girls U16 Cup final: Calry Bohs 1-3 Strand Celtic