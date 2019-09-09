Watch | Muireann Devaney named in Ireland U17 squad for European Championship qualifiers

Manorhamilton's Muireann Devaney and her Sligo Rovers team mate Kate O’Dowd have been named in the Ireland U17 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers that will be played in Lithuania.

James Scott's Girls in Green will take on Albania (Tuesday, September 10), Lithuania (Friday, September 13) and Greece (Monday, September 16) as part of the first round of qualifying as they look to take a step closer to next year’s tournament in Scotland.

The WU17 squad includes players from 11 clubs and five new faces in Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers) and Laura Shine (Wilton United).

Speaking ahead of the games, Scott said: “I’m delighted with the squad of 20, we have four players in who are born a year early so that’s great experience for them. We’ve got a good balance and there’s four girls in the squad who played with the Under-17s last year, it was a great experience for them and now coming in this year they know what to expect.

"We have a group of talented players coming through and we’re all really looking forward to heading out Lithuania.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 squad

Goalkeepers: Leah Coen Hayes (Cork City), Emma Ring (Peamount United)

Defenders: Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC), Amiee Bates Crosby (Wexford Youths), Chloe McCarthy (Shelbourne), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers)

Midfielders: Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Aoibheann Clancy (Limerick FC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Muireann Devaney (Sligo Rovers), Kate O’Dowd (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick FC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United) Erin McLoughlin (Sea Rovers), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Laura Shine (Wilton United)



Fixtures

September, 10: Ireland v Albania, (KO 13:00, Irish time), SRC Alytus - Alytus

September, 13: Ireland v Lithuania, (KO 16:00, Irish time), Stadium of Marijampole - Marijampole

September, 16: Greece v Ireland, (KO 13:00, Irish time), SRC Alytus - Alytus