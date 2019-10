Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon recently presented a cheque for €331.72 to Carrick Town FC, the proceeds of which was part of their Community Fund initiative at the store.

Pictured, from left, Dave Cummins, Store Manager; John Dowling, Tesco Community Champion; Gerard McGroarty, Carrick Town chairman and Kyle McNabola Carrick Town senior team captain. Front, Liam and Dara McGroarty