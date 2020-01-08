Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures
SATURDAY JANUARY 11
Connacht Cup U18: Colga v Benbulben; Strand Celtic v Craughwell/Bearna; Merville United v Ballinrobe (2.00)
U17: Valley Rovers v Calry Bohs 12.30; St Johns v Ballisodare Utd 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers 2.00
Girls U16: Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Manor Rangers v Yeats United 12.30; Benbulben v Carrick Town 12.30; Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 12.30
U15: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 11.00 IT astro; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30; Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 12.30; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 12.30 IT Astro; Calry Bohs v Benbulben 12.30
Subway U13 Inter League: Sligo Leitrim v Cavan/Monaghan 4.00
U13 Group B: St Johns v Strand Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 2.00
U13 Group C: Ballisodare United v Ballygawley Celtic 9.30; Carrick Green v Boyle Celtic 11.00 Astro Ballisodare; Merville United v Strand Celtic 12.30; Carrick Blue v St Johns 2.00 IT Astro
Girls U12 Group A: Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 10.45; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 11.00
Girls U12 Group B: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 9.30 Showgrounds astro; Calry Bohs v Kilglass Inishcrone 11.00; Valley Rovers v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Benbulben v Arrow Harps 11.00
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Merville United v Strand Celtic 10.00; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00; St Johns v Manor Rangers 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben 1.00; Boyle Celtic v Calry Bohs 2.00
Group B: Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps 10.00; Carrick Town v St Johns 11.00; Coolaney United v Strand Celtic 12.00; Real Tubber Black v Yeats United 1.00; Benbulben v Dromore Villa 2.00; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic 3.00
Group C: Valley Rovers v Merville United 10.00; Arrow Harps v Coolaney United 11.00; Benbulben v Yeats United 12.00; Dromore Villa v Ballygawley Celtic 1.00; Ballisodare United v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 3.00
SUNDAY JANUARY 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Glenview Stars; Strand Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic; St Johns v Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Carbury v Manor Rangers (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Yeats Utd; Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Carrick Town; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool United v Ballygawley Celtic (11.00)
TUESDAY JANUARY 14
U17: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 8.15
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15
U13 Group B: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00 IT astro
FRIDAY JANUARY 17
U17: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.30
Girls U12 Group A: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 8.15 Astro Ballisodare
SUNDAY JANUARY 19
CFA TP Brennan Cup 3rd Round: (All 2.00 unless stated) Ballina Town v Glenview Stars; St John’s v Boyle Celtic; Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00); Merville Utd v Westport Utd; Carbury v St John’s Athletic; Manor Rangers v Renmore; Cartron Utd v Ballymoe; Strand Celtic v Knocknacarra; Claremorris v Carrick Town; Corrib Rangers A v MCR
CFA TP Brennan Shield 1st Round: Gurteen Celtic v Cregmore/ Claregalway; Newport Mulranny Wanderers v Chaffpool Utd (2.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd 3-0 St John’s; Manor Rangers 3-0 Merville Utd (W/O); Aughanagh Celtic 3-1 Glenview Stars; MCR 1-2 Strand Celtic; Carbury 5-3 Cliffoney Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 2-8 Real Tubber; Arrow Harps 1-0 Calry Bohs; Yeats Utd 5-0 Coolaney Utd; Ballymote Celtic 2-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 2-5 Chaffpool United
Connacht Shield U12: Ballymoe 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Westport 4-2 Strand Celtic; Galway Hibs 6-1 Yeats United; Merville Utd 1-4 Cregmore
Connacht Cup U14: Boyle Celtic 2-1 Claremorris; Knocknacarra 5-1 Manor Rangers
Connacht Cup U12: Athenry 6-3 Carrick Town; Manulla 4-1 St John’s
