Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5
U18: Ballisodare United v Merville United 7.00
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7
U14 Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 7.30 Cleveragh Astro
U12 Group C: Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 8.00
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8
U18 Cup Semi Final: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 4.00
U17: Ballygawley Celtic v Merville United 2.00; Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 2.00; Valley Rovers v Boyle Celtic 6.00
Girls U16: Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 4.00 Cleveragh astro
U15: Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Merville United v Dromore Villa 1.30; Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 2.00; Merville Utd White v Strand Celtic 3.00
U13 Group B: Strand Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 11.00; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.00; St John’s v Dromore Villa 12.30; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 2.00 IT astro
U13 Group C: St Johns v Ballisodare Utd 11.00; Merville Utd v Manor Rangers 11.00 IT astro; Carrick Blue v Carrick Green 12.30 IT astro
Girls U12 Group A: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 10.00 Ballisodare astro; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 1.00
Girls 12 Group B: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 11.30; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 1.00; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 2.30 Ballisodare astro
U11 Group A: Arrow Harps v St Johns 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 12.00; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 1.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 2.00
U11 Group B: Coolaney United v Arrow Harps 10.00; St Johns v Yeats United 11.00; Dromore Villa v Carrick Town 12.00; Benbulben v Valley Rovers 1.00; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber Black 2.00; Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 3.00
U11 Group C: Benbulben v Merville United 10.00; Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 11.00; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.00; Coolaney United v Dromore Villa 1.00; Boyle Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00; Valley Rovers v Yeats United 3.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville v Ballisodare 11.00
CFA TP Brennan Cup 4th Round: (All 2.00) Cliffoney Celtic v Westport Utd; Ballyglass v Swinford or Corrib Celtic; Manor Rangers v Athenry A; Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic (11.00); East Utd v Carbury
CFA TP Brennan Shield 2nd Round: (All 2.00) Craughwell Utd v Real Tubber; Glenhest Rovers v Coolaney Utd; Moyne Villa v Chaffpool Utd; Ballygawley Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway; Ballyglass ‘B’ v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats Utd (11.00)
Subway U13 Inter League: DDSL v Sligo Leitrim 2.00
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11
Girls U12 Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic 8.00 Cleveragh astro
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12
U13 Group B: Manor Rangers v Yeats United 7.30 IT astro
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14
U15: Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 7.30
U13 Group C: Ballygawley Celtic v Strand Celtic 8.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Yeats Utd v Calry Bohs; Ballygawley Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Coolaney Utd v Gurteen Celtic (11.00)
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Carbury v MCR; Strand Celtic v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v St John’s (11.00)
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Cup: Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town (11.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 3-1 MCR; Manor Rangers 5-3 Cartron United; Aughanagh Celtic 1-8 Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic 3-1 St John’s
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs 0-5 Real Tubber; Carrick Town 1-4 Gurteen Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 6-3 Yeats United; Chaffpool United 2-2 Coolaney United
U13 Group A: Merville United 5-3 Ballisodare United
Girls U16: Benbulben 3-2 Carrick Town
U18: Strand Celtic 3-0 Arrow Harps
Girls U12 Group A: Ballymote Celtic 1-4 Ballisodare United
Girls U18: Benbulben 6-0 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Yeats United; Manor Rangers 3-2 Calry Bohs
FAI U 17 Challenge Cup: Merville United 0-3 Douglas Hall
SFAI U15 Sketchers Cup: Mervue 0-4 Merville United
U14 Group A: Carrick Town 2-4 Gurteen Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-4 St Johns
U14 Division 1: Calry Bohs 1-4 Manor Rangers; St John’s 2-3 Strand Celtic; Benbulben 1-2 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 1-1 Coolaney United; Ballisodare United 0-3 Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 2-4 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U14 Group A: Strand Celtic 3-0 Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic 5-1 Yeats United
Girls U14 Group B: St John’s 2-4 Boyle Celtic; Merville United 0-3 Gurteen Celtic
U12 Group A: Arrow Harps 3-1 St John’s; Ballisodare United 2-5 Boyle Celtic; Calry Bohs 1-3 Gurteen Celtic; Carrick Town 0-2 Manor Rangers
U12 Group B: Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Valley Rovers; Carrick Town 3-3 Boyle Celtic; Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-1 Strand Celtic; Coolaney United 2-2 Real Tubber
U12 Group C: Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-1 Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps 0-4 Ballygawley Celtic; Merville United 2-2 Carrick Town; Manor Rangers 7-2 Boyle Celtic
