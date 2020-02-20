Soccer
Sligo Leitrim Fixtures & Results
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21
U17: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 7.30 Cleveragh astro
U12 Group A: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 8.00 Astro Ballisodare
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22
U18 Cup: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps in Ballisodare 2.30
U17: Calry Bohs v St John’s 2.00; Valley Rovers v Boyle Celtic 3.30
Girls U16: Yeats United v Carrick Town 4.30 Cleveragh astro
U15: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 12.30; Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 2.00
U13 Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Merville United 11.00; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 1.00; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 4.30 Astro Ballisodare
U13 Group B: Strand Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 11.00; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.00; St John’s v Dromore Villa 11.00; Coolaney United v Manor Rangers 5.00 Astro Dromahair
U13 Group C: Merville United v Strand Celtic 9.30; St Johns v Ballisodare United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00; Carrick Blue v Carrick Green 3.30 (All Astro Dromahair)
Girls U12 Group A: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 11.30 Astro Ballisodare; Manor Rangers v Gurteen Celtic 12.30 Astro Dromahair
Girls U12 Group B: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 10.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 1.00; Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 2.00
U11 Group A: Arrow Harps v St John’s 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Merville United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 12.00; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 1.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 2.00 (All Cleveragh astro)
U11 Group B: Arrow Harps v St Johns 10.00; Dromore Villa v Coolaney United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 12.00; Carrick Town v Real Tubber 1.00; Strand Celtic v Benbulben 2.00; Real Tubber Black v Valley Rovers 3.00 (All Cleveragh astro)
U11 Group C: Coolaney United v Boyle Celtic 10.00; Valley Rovers v Arrow Harps 11.00; Dromore Villa v Merville United 12.00; Carrick Town v Ballisodare United 1.00; Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00; Yeats United v Strand Celtic 3.00 (All Cleveragh astro)
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 23
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville v Ballisodare Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v MCR 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps v Yeats Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic
CFA TP Brennan Cup 4th Round: (All 2.00) Cliffoney Celtic v Westport Utd; Ballyglass v Swinford or Corrib Celtic; Manor Rangers v Athenry A; Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic (11.00); East Utd v Carbury
CFA TP Brennan Shield 2nd Round: (All 2.00) Craughwell Utd v Real Tubber; Glenhest Rovers v Coolaney Utd; Moyne Villa v Chaffpool Utd; Ballygawley Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway; Ballyglass ‘B’ v Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats Utd (11.00)
MONDAY FEBRUARY 24
U17: Ballygawley Celtic v Merville United 6.30
U13 Group B: Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 7.30 Cleveragh astro
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25
U15: Merville Utd White v Strand Celtic 8.00
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26
U13 Group A: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 7.00
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28
U17: Merville Utd v Valley Rovers 8.00
Girls U16: Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 7.30 Cleveragh astro
SUNDAY MARCH 1
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Yeats Utd v Calry Bohs; Ballygawley Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Coolaney Utd v Gurteen Celtic (11.00)
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Carbury v MCR; Strand Celtic v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v St John’s (11.00)
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Cup: Real Tubber v Ballymote Celtic; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town (11.00)
RESULTS
U13 Group B: Manor Rangers 5-1 Yeats United
U15: Real Tubber 0-3 Calry Bohs
U13 Group C: Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic
Gaynor U15: Inishowen 1-1 Sligo Leitrim
U14 Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-3 Benbulben FC
Girls U14 Group B: Strand Celtic 0-5 Carrick Town
Gaynor U13: Inishowen 1-6 Sligo Leitrim
U12 Group B: Valley Rovers 3-2 Strand Celtic
