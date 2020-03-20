"Stay with us and keep supporting us and we'll be back in no time" - Niall Morahan's message to Sligo Rovers fans

"It's not just a difficult time for the footballers, it's families, friends, fans and people who love football. Keep the heads and when it is back we'll have a lot of players back and we'll be looking to hit the ground running. Stay with us and keep supporting us and we'll be back in no time."

That was the message from Sligo Rovers midfielder and Leitrim Village native Niall Morahan who along with the clubs management, administrative staff and other players was temporarily laid off yesterday as the club made one of its most difficult ever decisions.

A student in IT Sligo as well as a professional footballer, like many, Niall has gone from being extremely busy to having more time on his hands than he is accustomed to.

"The college went before the football and I was thinking if the football goes I'll be in a spot of bother but we have plenty of college work to do. We have online lectures and there are a few assignments due so between that and our running I'll be kept busy.

"It's not that much of an enjoyable time but you have to find stuff to keep yourself busy and hopefully, if you do, the days will go by a lot quicker."

As a professional footballer, Niall will be working on a specially prepared training programme to maintain his fitness but agreed it is vital that everyone gets as much exercise into their day as they can, within the guidelines of social distancing.

"It's really important to get out and not be cooped up inside the house all day. Get out in the fresh air and stay active because it is really important not just for your physical health but your mental health as well."

