Soccer Sligo Leitrim & District Leagues

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic v St John’s; MCR v Manor Rangers (7.00)

Glasshouse Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd v Carbury

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Glenview Stars; Cartron Utd v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic; St Johns v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney Utd 11.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 9

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Catron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)

CFA TP Brennan Cup Quarter Final: West Utd v Carbury 2.00

CFA TP Brennan Shield Quarter Finals: Glenhest Rovers v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Corofin Utd (2.00)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Glenview Stars v Carbury; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 16

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Merville Utd 11.00

Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Coolaney Utd v Ballymote Celtic in Ray Mac Sharry Park 3.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19 

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury; Glenview Stars v MCR 7.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 23

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Glenview Stars 7.00