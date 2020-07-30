Soccer Sligo Leitrim & District Leagues
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
WEDNESDAY JULY 29
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic v St John’s; MCR v Manor Rangers (7.00)
Glasshouse Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd v Carbury
SUNDAY AUGUST 2
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Glenview Stars; Cartron Utd v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic; St Johns v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney Utd 11.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Catron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)
CFA TP Brennan Cup Quarter Final: West Utd v Carbury 2.00
CFA TP Brennan Shield Quarter Finals: Glenhest Rovers v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Corofin Utd (2.00)
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Glenview Stars v Carbury; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 16
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Merville Utd 11.00
Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Coolaney Utd v Ballymote Celtic in Ray Mac Sharry Park 3.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury; Glenview Stars v MCR 7.00
SUNDAY AUGUST 23
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Glenview Stars 7.00
