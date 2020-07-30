Mixed night for Manor Rangers as League hopes take a hit but Carbury fall in Cup semi-final

It was a night of mixed emotions for Manor Rangers as they suffered a devastating defeat in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League on Wednesday but saw their hopes of glory in the Glasshouse Hotel Cup given a boost with a defeat of Sligo Leitrim kingpins Carbury.

Manor's 5-3 loss to MCR in the League was particularly devastating to Thomas McDonald's team as they had beaten the same opposition 2-0 in Bee Park. This time, Manor Rangers actually went two up but MCR recovered to take the verdict 5-3 in a topsy turvy game.

That leaves Manor Rangers top of the table on 41 points from 17 games but Carbury now have three games in hand and they lie four points behind, making them strong favourites for the title.

Second place could even come under pressure next Sunday against Cartron United who have 37 points and a game in hand and they host the north Leitrim men in the League next Sunday.

What adds to this game is that the teams will also meet in the Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final, date yet to be fixed, after Cartron slew the mighty Carbury in an extra-time classic. Carbury had actually gone two-nil ahead 20 minutes into their game, like Manor Rangers in their League game, but three unanswered goals from Cartron saw them surge into the lead before halftime.

Carbury levelled and then took the lead but Cartron forced extra-time with a second equaliser and then took victory in extra-time to set up a Cup Final meeting with Manor Rangers.

It all promises to be an exciting climax to the season for the Manor men.