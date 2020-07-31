Walkover sees Manor Rangers lead cut in Sligo Southern Hotel Super League battle

Manor Rangers lead at the top of the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League was cut to just one point and all without a ball being kicked after defending champions Carbury FC were handed a walkover this coming weekend.

Carbury were due to host Aughanagh Celtic next Sunday but the Ballinafad/Castlebaldwin have conceded the game, meaning Carbury move to 40 points from 15 games.

That leaves Manor Rangers a point in front but the defending champions have two games in hand and now have a free weekend this weekend, a huge boost after a run of two games a week since the resumption of action. It means that Carbury now have a bit of wiggle room to clinch the title.

Manor Rangers have three games left in their bid to lift the title: they visit Cartron United, a preview of the final of the Glasshouse Hotel Cup, next Sunday, August 2, before they travel to take on Strand Celtic in Strandhill on Wednesday August 5. Their final League game sees them travel to play Merville on Sunday August 9, as they complete their programme.

Carbury have games at home to Merville (August 5), away to Ballisodare (August 9), Glenview Stars away (August 12), Cliffoney Celtic away (August 19) and their final fixture at home to Glenview Stars on (August 23) along with a Connacht Cup which is also scheduled for Sunday August 9.

No date has yet been fixed for the Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final but the earliest it can be is the weekend of August 16.