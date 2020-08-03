Sligo Rovers v Waterford postponed due to Waterford player suspected COVID-19 symptoms

The SSE Airtricity League has postponed the Sligo Rovers v Waterford FC game on Tuesday night after a Waterford player reported COVID-19 type symptoms ahead of training on Monday.

The player did not train and Waterford FC suspended the training session and the player will now undergo a COVID-19 test.

As a result of this suspected case, the SSE Airtricity League has postponed Tuesday night’s game pending the result of the player’s test. The player in question did not play against Shelbourne on Saturday but did travel with the squad.

The FAI’s medical team will now review all aspects of this case before making any further decisions.