Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)
CFA TP Brennan Cup Quarter Final: West Utd v Carbury 2.00
CFA TP Brennan Shield Quarter Finals: Glenhest Rovers v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Corofin Utd (2.00)
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)
SUNDAY AUGUST 16
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury 11.00
Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Coolaney Utd v Ballymote Celtic in Ray Mac Sharry Park 3.00
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare v Carbury 7.00
SATURDAY AUGUST 22
Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final: Manor Rangers v Cartron Utd 7.30
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1-6 Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic 4-2 St John’s; MCR 5-3 Manor Rangers; Merville Utd 2-1 Ballisodare Utd; MCR 3-0 Glenview Stars; Cartron Utd 4-1 Manor Rangers; Carbury 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic (w/o); St Johns 3-2 Cliffoney Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic 6-2 Coolaney Utd
Glasshouse Hotel Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd 5-4 Carbury
