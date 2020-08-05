Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Sport

Leitrim Sport

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Cartron Utd; Ballisodare Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers; Carbury v Merville Utd (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 9

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Manor Rangers; Aughanagh Celtic v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v MCR (11.00)

CFA TP Brennan Cup Quarter Final: West Utd v Carbury 2.00

CFA TP Brennan Shield Quarter Finals: Glenhest Rovers v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Corofin Utd (2.00)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 16

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Carbury 11.00

Cleary Landscape & Pitch Maintenance Cup Final: Coolaney Utd v Ballymote Celtic in Ray Mac Sharry Park 3.00

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare v Carbury 7.00

SATURDAY AUGUST 22

Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final: Manor Rangers v Cartron Utd 7.30

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars 1-6 Ballisodare Utd; Strand Celtic 4-2 St John’s; MCR 5-3 Manor Rangers; Merville Utd 2-1 Ballisodare Utd; MCR 3-0 Glenview Stars; Cartron Utd 4-1 Manor Rangers; Carbury 3-0 Aughanagh Celtic (w/o); St Johns 3-2 Cliffoney Celtic

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic 6-2 Coolaney Utd

Glasshouse Hotel Cup Semi-Final: Cartron Utd 5-4 Carbury