Manor Rangers go for glory in Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final this Saturday

After a fantastic season where they came so close to ultimate glory in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League, Manorhamilton Rangers will bid to end a fantastic season on a high next Saturday evening in Ray Mac Sharry Park in Sligo when they take on Cartron United in the Final of the Glasshouse Hotel Cup.

Carbury took the League crown with a 4-2 victory last Sunday over Cliffoney, a victory that secured them the title with a game to hand despite a late season wobble.

It completed a remarkable season for the League's top flight with the north Leitrim men losing just three games over the entire season as they finish in second place behind Carbury and level on points with Cartron.

Next Saturday's meeting with Cartron will be an interesting one with the Sligo team defeating Thomas McDonald's team 4-1 on August 2, in the league, a defeat that seemed to spell the end of the title hopes for Manor.

But you sense that Manor Rangers will be incredibly anxious to have another crack at Cartron with the emergence of Oran Gethins as a scoring threat over the final weeks of the season proving a huge boost to the strength in depth of the squad.

This could be a cagey enough affair as neither team will fear the other. In a one-off game, you get the feeling that Manor Rangers will be even more inspired and could end the season with another Cup in the trophy cabinet.

Kick-off in Mac Sharry Park next Saturday is 7.45 pm