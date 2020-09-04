Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 12
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Coolaney Utd 7.30
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Merville Utd; Cartron Utd v MCR (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Chaffpool Utd; Glenview Stars v Ballygawley Celtic; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v St John’s; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town (11.00)
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps; Ballisodare Utd v Carbury; (7.30)
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 20
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v Cartron Utd; Aughanagh Celtic v Manor Rangers; Real Tubber v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Calry Bohs; St Johns v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd; Ballygawley Celtic v Dromahair; Chaffpool Utd v Glenview Stars (11.00)
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic 7.15
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Chaffpool Utd 7.15
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Merville Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Carbury; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Arrow Harps v Aughanagh Celtic; (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v St John’s; Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Gurteen Celtic v Coolaney Utd (11.00)
SATURDAY OCTOBER 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Arrow Harps (7.30)
SUNDAY OCTOBER 4
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic v Cartron Utd; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Dromahair; Glenview Stars v Carrick Town; Coolaney Utd v St John’s; Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (11.00)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on