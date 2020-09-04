BREAKING: Carrick Town FC shut down all activities in response to Covid-19 case

Carrick Town FC have become the latest Leitrim sporting organisation to announce a cessation of all activities following the news of a positive Covid-19 case in the area.

Carrick Town announced the news on Friday morning on their Facebook page following the news that both Kiltubrid GAA club and Kiltubrid Ladies GFA club were suspending all activities for 48 hours after one of their members had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

In the announcement (see below), Carrick Town FC said they were suspending all activities for the weekend of September 5-6, after they were informed they had two members who had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The full statement is below: