Local soccer season all ready for kickoff

Local soccer kicks off after an all too short break next weekend with a trio of Leitrim teams looking for glory in the Sligo Leitrim & District Leagues.

Manorhamilton Rangers will be hoping to go one better in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League when they start their season against Strand Celtic at home in Bee Park next Sunday, September 13 (11 am throw-in).

After finishing second to Carbury FC in the race for the title last season, the Glasshouse Hotel Cup winners will be determined to go one better in a busy opening to the season that will see them play four games before the first weekend of October.

However, Manor’s hopes for a successful title charge in the 2020/2021 season could come under pressure with Glencar/Manorhamilton contesting next Sunday’s Leitrim GAA Senior Semi-Final against St Mary’s.

With Thomas, Brian & Anthony McDonald and Aaron Hickey key members of both squads, the absence of this quartet could leave them chasing the likes of Carbury and Cartron United before the season really gets going.

In the Sligo Pallets First Division, two Leitrim teams will be in action with Carrick Town taking on Gurteen Celtic away from home next Sunday while new boys Dromahair host Coolaney United at the Dromahair Recreational Park (2pm kickoff).

Carrick Town will be looking to improve on their mid-table finish last season while Dromahair will look to build on the rich soccer tradition in the area, following in the footsteps of Innisfree Celtic in years gone by.

It will be a tough campaign for them but with a lot of youngsters playing with Manor Rangers over the years, there should be a ready supply of quality football in their catchment area.

A number of teams were already in action in the Sligo Leitrim Youth Leagues last weekend at U12, 14 and 16 level. Manorhamilton Rangers opened their U12 season with a 5-3 win over Calry Bohs in Group A while their U14 team suffered a 2-1 reverse to St John’s in their group A encounter.

However, the north Leitrim side did have a 4-2 win over Boyle Celtic in Group C of the U14 competition on the opening weekend of action.

Sligo Leitrim Ladies teams had a successful weekend with the U15 team defeating Donegal 3-0 and the U13 team prevailing 4-3 against the same opposition.

Carrick Town team’s were unfortunately ruled out of action last weekend after a member of the club had come into contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The Club suspended all activities for the weekend but were able to announce on Monday evening that they could resume all activities, including matches, with immediate effect.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 12

U15 Group A: Merville United v St Johns 10.30; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 12.30

U15 Group B: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 11.00; Real Tubber v Benbulben 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 12.30; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 3.30

U17: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 12.30; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Merville United v Real Tubber 4.00; Valley Rovers v Yeats United 6.15

Girls U12 Group A: Ballisodare United v Boyle Celtic 9.30; Calry Bohs v Ballymote Celtic 11.00

Girls U12 Group B: Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 10.45; Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Strand Celtic 11.00

Girls U15: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 12.30; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 12.30; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 2.30; Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 4.15 Cleveragh astro

U13 Group A: Coolaney United v Arrow Harps; Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers (11.00)

U13 Group B: Strand Celtic v Valley Rovers 10.30; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 12.30; Calry Bohs v Yeats United 12.30; Ballisodare United v Merville United 2.00

U13 Group C: Real Tubber v Carrick Town 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Benbulben v St Johns 12.30

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Carbury v Aughanagh Celtic; Manor Rangers v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Merville Utd (11.00); Cartron Utd v MCR (2.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Chaffpool Utd; Glenview Stars v Ballygawley Celtic; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v St John’s; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town (11.00); Dromahair v Coolaney Utd (2.00)

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 14

U13 Group A: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.30 Astro Ballisodare

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 16

U15 Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 6.30

U17: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 7.00 IT astro

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17

U15 Group B: Dromohair v Coolaney United 6.45 Dromahair astro

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 18

U17: Arrow Harps v Calry Bohs 7.30

RESULTS

U12 Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-1 Merville United; Manorhamilton Rangers 5-3 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 1-2 Benbulben

U12 Group B: Kilglass/Inishcrone 4-0 Coolaney United; Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Real Tubber

U12 Group C: Strand Celtic 2-5 Boyle Celtic; Yeats United 5-7 Benbulben; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Calry Bohs

U14 Group A: Strand Celtic 0-1 Ballisodare United; Boyle Celtic 1-4 Arrow Harps; Manorhamilton Rangers 1-2 St Johns

U14 Group B: Ballymote Celtic 3-1 Merville United; Calry Bohs 6-5 Real Tubber; Kilglass/Inishcrone 4-0 Coolaney United

U14 Group C: St Johns 6-3 Strand Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers 4-2 Boyle Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-4 Ballygawley Celtic

U16 Group B: Gurteen Celtic 5-0 Benbulben; Calry Bohs 0-1 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Real Tubber 3-1 St Johns

U18: Merville United 5-1 Strand Celtic; Real Tubber 1-4 St Johns

Gaynor Cup U15: Sligo Leitrim 3-0 Donegal

Gaynor Cup U13: Sligo Leitrim 4-3 Donegal