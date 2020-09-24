Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24
U14 Group C: Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic 6.30 Astro Dromahair
FRIDAY DAY SEPTEMBER 25
Gaynor U13: Sligo Leitrim v Longford
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic 7.15
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Chaffpool Utd 7.15
U15 Group A: Gurteen Celtic v St Johns 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Strand Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Merville United 2.00
U15 Group B: Coolaney United v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Dromohaire 12.30; Yeats United v Calry Bohs 12.30; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 3.00 Astro Ballisodare; Strand Celtic v Benbulben 5.00
U17: Merville United v Calry Bohs 2.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 1.00; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 2.00; St Johns v Arrow Harps 4.00; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben 6.00
Girls U12 Group A: Ballisodare United v Calry Bohs 9.30
Girls U12 Group B: Arrow Harps v Strand Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Real Tubber 11.00; Carrick Blue v Strand Celtic 12.30
U13 Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 11.00; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 2.00; Coolaney United v Gurteen Celtic 12.30
U13 Group B: Yeats United v Benbulben; Boyle Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic; Merville United v Calry Bohs; Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic (11.00); Valley Rovers v Strand Celtic 2.30
U13 Group C: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 10.45 Astro Ballisodare; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone
Gaynor Cup: U15 Sligo Leitrim v Longford 11.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR v Merville Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballymote Celtic; Real Tubber v Carbury; Manor Rangers v Ballisodare Utd; Arrow Harps v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v St John’s; Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs; Gurteen Celtic v Coolaney Utd (11.00); Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 28
U13 Group C: St Johns v Strand Celtic 6.30
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 30
U15 Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 7.00
THURSDAY OCTOBER 1
U17: Valley Rovers v Yeats United 6.45 Astro Dromahair
FRIDAY OCTOBER 2
U15 Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 7.30
SATURDAY OCTOBER 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd v Arrow Harps (7.30)
SUNDAY OCTOBER 4
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; MCR v Cliffoney Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic v Cartron Utd; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs v Dromahair; Glenview Stars v Carrick Town; Coolaney Utd v St John’s; Ballygawley Celtic v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (11.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic 3-0 Arrow Harps; MCR 2-0 Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd 1-5 Cartron Utd; Aughanagh Celtic 0-5 Manor Rangers; Real Tubber 3-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Ballisodare Utd 0-2 Carbury FC
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 2-2 Calry Bohs; St Johns 5-1 Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd 3-2 Kilglass Enniscrone Utd; Ballygawley Celtic 2-3 Dromahair; Chaffpool Utd 3-3 Glenview Stars
U13 Group A: St Johns 4-1 Carrick Town
U17: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-1 St Johns
U15 Group B: Coolaney United 5-1 Dromahair
U18: Arrow Harps 1-2 Calry Bohs
Girls U18: Strand Celtic 0-4 Yeats United; Carrick Town 1-4 Manorhamilton Rangers; Benbulben 0-2 Real Tubber
U12 Group A: Arrow Harps 5-2 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 4-1 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 5-2 Yeats United; Benbulben 5-1 Calry Bohs
U12 Group B: Strand Celtic 1-3 Real Tubber; St Johns 2-3 Ballymote Celtic; Kilglass Inishcrone 4-0 Valley Rovers; Carrick Town 3-0 Gurteen Celtic
U12 Group C: Boyle Celtic 5-2 Yeats United; Kilglass/Inishcrone 4-5 Strand Celtic
U14 Group A: St Johns 4-0 Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps 5-2 Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic 3-2 Manorhamilton Rangers
U14 Group B: Calry Bohs 1-2 Ballymote Celtic; Merville United 7-5 Carrick Town; Benbulben 2-2 Dromahair; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-5 Real Tubber
U16 Group A: Carrick Town 1-4 Arrow Harps; Merville United 0-2 Strand Celtic; Boyle Celtic 2-3 Manorhamilton Rangers
U16 Group B: St Johns 0-5 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Benbulben 0-4 Calry Bohs; Gurteen Celtic 1-0 Real Tubber
U14 Group C: Strand Celtic 3-0 Boyle Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 3-1 Yeats United; Manorhamilton Rangers 7-4 St Johns
U18: Calry Bohs 0-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballisodare United 1-4 Boyle Celtic; Dromohaire 2-5 Real Tubber; Strand Celtic 1-4 Valley Rovers; St Johns 3-3 Merville United
Girls U13 Group B: Valley Rovers 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Gurteen Celtic 1-0 Carrick Town
