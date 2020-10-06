All Sligo Leitrim Adult and Youth soccer fixtures cancelled until further notice

All soccer games at all levels in the Sligo Leitrim Area have been cancelled with immediate effect in response to the Government's decision to move all counties to Level 3 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news came last night with Noel Kennedy of the Sligo Leitrim & District Leagues emailing all clubs to inform them of the decision. In his email, Mr Kennedy wrote "Following the decision of the Government commences from 12 Midnight Tuesday 6th Oct 2020 and will stay in place in our league until further notice: Further updates from the HSE and FAI will be circulated when we receive them.

"We would ask all our affiliates to continue to Stay Safe and follow all the necessary protocol’s so as we can see a safe return to football as soon as possible."

That news was followed by the decision of the Sligo Leitrim Youths League to immediately cancel all games indefinitely late on Monday evening.

Mr Kennedy did clarify that under Level 3 guidelines, no matches can take place in Level 3 with the exception professional, elite, intercounty and club championships and that only non-contact training in pods of up to 15 can happen with an exemption again for professional, elite, inter-county sports and senior club championship teams.

The news follows the GAA's decision to immediately halt all club games and activities, a decision taken prior to the Government's announcement on Monday evening that the entire country was being placed under Level 3 restrictions.