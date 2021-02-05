FAI extends deadline for registrations and transfers to March 20

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on football, the FAI Board, in line with its powers under FAI Rule 21.2, Part B has taken the decision to extend the transfer and registration deadline from January 31 to March 20.

This decision has been made due to the ongoing cessation of football under level 5 restrictions. The March 20 date will be kept under review in response to changing Covid-19 restrictions.

ADULT AMATEUR PLAYERS

• The Adult Amateur Transfer Window has been extended from January 31 to March 20, 2021.

- Transfers are permitted on FAInet up until midnight March 20, 2021.

- After March 20, no Amateur Player is permitted to transfer to your club.

• Players can be transferred (using an official transfer form) to clubs competing in 2020/21 season Leagues up to the closure of that window. Please refer to FAI Rules on transfers.

• The transfer window and dates are as follows:

- Amateur Player Transfers

Window: December 1, 2020 to March 20, 2021 (Both dates inclusive)

Unattached players can sign up to March 31 as per FAI Rule.

SFAI PLAYERS

• The current transfer window has been extended to March 20 . The following transfer windows and dates are as stands:

For players registered to SFAI Leagues operating under the standard season, transfers will be valid until March 20, 2021. Such players shall also be entitled to transfer to a club operating under the calendar year season but only up to March 20, 2021.

• Players can be transferred (using an official transfer form) to clubs competing in 2020/21 season Leagues up to the closure of that window. Please refer to SFAI Rules on transfers.

GIRLS UNDERAGE LEAGUES

• The current transfer window has been extended from January 31 to March 20.

Please note that all registrations must be conducted on FAInet.