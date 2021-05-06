Connacht FA pull plug on all competitions to allow local leagues have clear run at finishing season

Sporting organisations may be readying themselves right now to get ready for a glut of action over the coming months but the Connacht Football Association of Ireland have taken the tough decision to cancel all their 2020/2021 competitions so as to allow local leagues around the province more time to complete their competitions.

The decision to cancel the competitions was communicated to clubs and local leagues such as the Sligo Leitrimj & District and Longford Leagues but the Connacht FA hope that they will resume competitions next September for the 2021/2022 season.

In a letter, Connacht FA administrator Gerry Tully wrote "The Connacht Football Association wish to confirm that all Provincial competitions scheduled for the 2020-21 season are officially cancelled.

"Many leagues are in the process of playing some form of competition once allowed to do so from June 7, 2021 and to facilitate these competitions, it has been decided that Provincial Competitions would only cause fixture congestion.

"Subject to Government guidelines and the continued return to normality, all Connacht FA competitions will resume as usual in September 2021."