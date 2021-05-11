Declan Boyle named as new Sligo Rovers U19 coach

Sligo Rovers have announced that Leitrim Sports Partnership coordinator Declan Boyle will take over as the club’s U19 manager.

The former Bit O’Red player, who was part of the club’s 1994 FAI Cup winning team, takes over from Brian Dorrian and comes with plenty of experience, having led the Finn Harps U17 academy to a League and Cup double in the 2018 season.

Speaking to the Sligo Rovers website, Declan was looking forward to the challenge: “I’m thrilled to become the Under-19s manager. It’s a great opportunity. There are great support mechanisms in place at the club and Conor has been brilliant to work with.

“Having been part of the emerging talent programme in Mayo, I know a lot of the current U19 team and players in the other groups. I enjoyed the time at Harps and having spent two years out, it’s a great time to take the role here.

“It is all about developing and improving young players. You only have to look at the players who have come through the set-up at Sligo Rovers in the last few years. I hope to continue that and try to improve every player we have in the group.”

The club can also announce further appointments. Aaron O’Connor, formerly of Warrenpoint Town and Boyle Celtic, is the new manager of the Women’s Under-17 side. Brian Morahan, a Uefa A Licence goalkeeping coach, is the new head of goalkeeping in the academy.

Sligo Rovers head of academy Conor O’Grady said: “We’re delighted to welcome Declan back to the club. He is a very high calibre appointment. His record in football, from playing to coaching and work with underage players, is of the highest quality. He ticks all the boxes for us.

“It’s not an easy task to replace Brian who I want to thank because he has been a fantastic coach here and also a great colleague and friend. It’s great for him to get the post in Donegal. Declan takes his first training session tonight and I think he’ll make a big impact at the club. The U19 team are going to really benefit from what he brings.”

O’Grady added: “Aaron and Brian are two more top-class additions. They both bring a lot of experience and I think they will make a seamless transition into working with our players.”

This season will also see a number of first-team players working with the academy teams. Garry Buckley, Greg Bolger, Lewis Banks and Niall Morahan will each work with one male team, while Scott Lynch will work with the Women’s U19 side.

O’Grady has also welcomed Emma Hansberry and Stacey Muldowney into the coaching set-up for the two women’s teams.

“Emma and Stacey are important figures in female sport in Sligo. They’re going to be role models and examples to some of the girls in the academy,” said O’Grady, “They have a lot of experience and we want to develop their coaching attributes too when working under Danny and Aaron.

“The women’s area is a key growth area for the club and we have plans to expand it in the next year.

“We have to develop female coaches too because girls not only deserve older mentors and to learn from their experiences, but we also need female coaches to be leading figures too in time. Emma and Stacey will be influential going forward we hope.”