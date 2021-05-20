Longford Town boss Doyle looking ahead to Sligo Rovers clash at the Showgrounds

Leitrim soccer fans get the chance to savour the N4 derby on Friday night when Sligo Rovers host Longford Town in The Showgrounds (7.45 pm kickoff) and Longford Town manager Daire Doyle is very much looking forward to the challenge.

The Longford Town boss saw his team suffer a 2-0 loss last Saturday to Bohemians but was happy with the effort put in by his troops: “There was no lack of effort from our group, no lack of commitment, the lads kept going right throughout, we definitely would have liked to have tested the keeper Talbot a little bit more”

Looking ahead to Friday night’s game against Sligo Rovers, Doyle felt that the fact Sligo Rovers had no game last weekend after Waterford FC conceded the game due to a Covid outbreak in their camp may play against them while they will also be without the suspended Garry Buckley for the game.

“Listen we all know there was the participation agreement at the start of the season that all the clubs signed up to as regards the Covid situation, because last season, let’s be fair, I think one or two teams probably abused the Covid situation to get games called off.

“Then it came to it this year, we all knew we could register a larger squad, the FAI said that no games would be called off but at the same time they did not expect a whole squad would be taken out of the equation which happened in this instance, that is the integrity then that you question about the league.”

Daire went on to say that he felt those two games against Drogheda and Sligo could have been postponed and played at a later date.