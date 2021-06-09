Leitrim's Muireann Devaney selected on Irish U19 soccer squad for upcoming friendlies

The sporting life of Manorhamilton's Muireann Devaney gets even busier with the news that the dual sporting start has received a call up to the Ireland U19 Women's soccer squad having impressed selectors with her performances for Athlone Town this season.

Muireann is one of four Athlone Town players to get the call-up for the squad that will take to the field against Northern Ireland in two friendlies on Wednesday, June 9, and again on Friday, June 11.

It means a busy run of fixtures for the north Leitrim woman who played with Athlone Town last weekend and is expected to be part of the Leitrim Ladies squad that takes on Limerick in Sunday's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final while on Saturday, July 19, she will be part of the Glencar/Manorhamilton team who face Geevagh in the 2020 Connacht Ladies Intermediate Club Final in Markievicz Park.

The Girls in Green will act as hosts for the first game on Wednesday, June 9th in Dublin before travelling up to Belfast for the second fixture on Friday, June 11th.

For Head Coach Dave Connell, this is a welcome return to action even if it is the first time that he, and his staff, will be working with this particular group of players. The games are needed, however, as the WU19s have the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s U-19 European Championships circled on their calendars with qualifiers against England, Northern Ireland and Switzerland to come later this year.

Connell said: “It’s great to be able to get back working with a squad again after such a long time. We all fully understand why underage international football had to be suspended with a global pandemic affecting people’s lives – so we won’t take this opportunity for granted and will continue to follow all of the recommended protocols. For these two games, we have a chance to work with a group of talented players in what should be two good tests against Northern Ireland. The aim is to identify the players who will be part of our squad when we start our EURO Qualifying campaign in October.

“We are looking forward to getting back onto the pitch and working towards the goal of qualifying for the European Championships in Czech Republic. There is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but we’re ready to get going.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Ciara Glackin (Athlone Town), Leah Hayes Cohen (Cork City), Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Olivia Milner (Aston Villa), Meghan Carr (Cork City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Abby Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eve O’Sullivan (Treaty United), Chloe Smullen (Peamount United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Emily Corbet (Athlone Town), Jessica Neville (Leicester City), Melissa O’Kane (Athlone Town), Nicola McNamara (Galway WFC), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Teegán Lynch (Sion Swifts), Olivia Gibson (Treaty United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United)

Forwards: Laura Shine (Cork City), Abbie Callanan (Galway WFC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts), Aoife Horgan (Treaty United), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United)