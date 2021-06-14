Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

The following are the fixtures and results for the Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer adult and juvenile leagues for the coming 13 days:

MONDAY JUNE 14

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 7.00

U18: Section 1: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers; Section 2: St Johns v Calry Bohs; Section 3: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers (7.00)

U16: Group B: Ballygawley Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00

TUESDAY JUNE 15

U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 7.00

U14: Group C: Section 1: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 7.00

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16

Girls U18: Yeats United v Carrick Town 7.00

U14: Group C: Section: Boyle Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00

U16: Group A: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 7.00

U14: Group C: Section 1: St Johns v Strand Celtic 7.00

THURSDAY JUNE 17

U14: Group B: Ballisodare United v Ballymote Celtic 7.00

U18: Section 1: Merville United v Strand Celtic 7.00

FRIDAY JUNE 18

Girls U18: Benbulben v Strand Celtic 7.00

U18: Section 3: Valley Rovers v Dromahair 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 19

Girls U15: St Johns v Valley Rovers 9.30; Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Carrick Town v Real Tubber 12.30; Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 3.30; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 4.30

Girls U12: Section 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 11.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 11.30; Section 2: St Johns v Strand Celtic 10.00; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Section 3: Ballisodare United v Carrick Blue 10.00

U17: Section 1: Merville United v Real Tubber 11.00; Section 2: St Johns v Valley Rovers 11.00; Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Section 3: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 1.00

U15: Group A: Section 1: Boyle Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps v Merville United 2.00; Section 2: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.30 Cleveragh astro; Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare United; Benbulben v Calry Bohs Kilglass Inishcrone v Dromahair (11.00); Coolaney United v Carrick Town 1.30; Strand Celtic v Yeats United 4.30

U13: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.30; Arrow Harps v St Johns 1.00; Group B: Benbulben v Yeats United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Strand Celtic 12.30; Merville United v Calry Bohs 1.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Boyle Celtic 1.30; Group C: Real Tubber v St Johns 11.00; Strand Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 11.30; Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.00 Astro Ballisodare

SUNDAY JUNE 20

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Real Tubber v Ballisodare Utd; Carbury v Cartron Utd

Group 2: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR; Strand Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Benbulben v Glenview Stars; Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair

Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v Kilglass Enniscrone; Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd

MONDAY JUNE 21

Girls U15: Boyle Celtic v Yeats United; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)

U13: Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballisodare United; Group C: Real Tubber v Strand Celtic (7.00)

TUESDAY JUNE 22

U15: Group A: Section 1: Boyle Celtic v Merville United: Section 2: Strand Celtic v St Johns; Group B: Coolaney United v Kilglass/Inishcrone; Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic (7.00)

U17: Section 1: Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.00

U13: Group A: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.00

WEDNESDAY JUNE 23

U17: Section 2: Yeats United v St Johns; Valley Rovers v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)

U13: Group A: Coolaney United v Gurteen Celtic; Group B: Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney United; Group C: Boyle Celtic v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)

THURSDAY JUNE 24

Girls U15: Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs; Strand Celtic v Real Tubber (7.00)

Girls U12 Section 3: Arrow Harps v Carrick Blue 7.00

U17: Section 3: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 7.00

U15: Group A: Section 2: St Johns v Carrick Town; Group B: Dromahair v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)

U18: Section 1: Strand Celtic v Merville United 7.00

FRIDAY JUNE 25

Girls U15: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers; St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers (7.00)

SUNDAY JUNE 27

SIS Pitches Super League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; Cartron Utd v Ballisodare Utd

Group 2: Strand Celtic v Merville Utd; Ballymote Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers

SIS Pitches Premier League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Benbulben v Calry Bohs; Dromahair v Glenview Stars

Group 2: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Coolaney Utd v Kilglass Enniscrone

RESULTS

Girls U15: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-1 Carrick Town; Valley Rovers 0-5 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 3-2 Boyle Celtic; Calry Bohs 4-0 Gurteen Celtic; Yeats United 1-1 Arrow Harps; Real Tubber 1-8 St Johns

U17: Section 2: Gurteen Celtic 4-1 St Johns; Valley Rovers 2-0 Yeats United

U17: Section 3: Arrow Harps 2-2 Carrick Town; Manorhamilton Rangers 7-3 Arrow Harps

U17: Section 1: Calry Bohs 0-1 Merville United; Real Tubber 2-3 Strand Celtic

Girls U12: Section 1: Ballymote Celtic 9-1 Calry Bohs; Real Tubber 0-2 Yeats United

Girls U12: Section 2: Strand Celtic 5-4 Gurteen Celtic; Carrick Town 4-1 St Johns

Girls U12: Section 3: Carrick Blue 1-3 Arrow Harps; Arrow Harps 4-0 Ballisodare United

U13: Group B: Ballisodare United 5-4 Merville United; Calry Bohs 3-0 Yeats United; Strand Celtic 2-3 Valley Rovers; Benbulben 0-4 Boyle Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 0-5 Ballymote Celtic

U13: Group A: St Johns 8-0 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps 12-0 Coolaney United; Manorhamilton Rangers 1-4 Arrow Harps

U13: Group C: Strand Celtic 3-2 Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town 6-1 Real Tubber; St Johns 5-0 Gurteen Celtic; St Johns 0-6 Carrick Town

U15: Group A: Section 1: Gurteen Celtic 2-3 Arrow Harps; Arrow Harps 1-1 Boyle Celtic; Merville United 1-5 Gurteen Celtic; Section 2: St Johns 1-2 Strand Celtic; Carrick Town 2-1 St Johns

U15: Group B: Benbulben 3-2 Gurteen Celtic; Ballisodare United 2-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Yeats United 2-1 Calry Bohs; Strand Celtic 3-1 Dromahair

Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-1 Yeats United; Ballisodare United 10-0 Benbulben; Ballymote Celtic 8-0 Calry Bohs

Girls U13: Group B: Arrow Harps 0-6 Real Tubber; Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-5 Gurteen Celtic; Valley Rovers 0-3 Carrick Town

U14: Group A: St Johns 5-3 Strand Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Arrow Harps 5-1 Carrick Town

U14: Group B: Merville United 3-0 Carrick Town; Benbulben 1-3 Calry Bohs; Kilglass/Inishcrone 2-3 Dromahair

U18: Section 2: Boyle Celtic 3-0 St Johns

U14: Group C: Section 2: Yeats United 7-1 Carrick Town

U16: Group A: Merville United 0-3 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers

U16: Group B: Calry Bohs 2-1 Gurteen Celtic; St Johns 2-0 Benbulben FC

U12: Group A: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Yeats United; Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Merville United; Benbulben 5-2 Calry Bohs

U12: Group B: Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-2 St Johns; Gurteen Celtic 3-3 Ballisodare United; Ballymote Celtic 8-0 Arrow Harps; Real Tubber 1-3 Strand Celtic

U12: Group C: Carrick Town 5-2 St Johns; Boyle Celtic 2-4 Strand Celtic; Yeats United 0-3 Benbulben; Calry Bohs 2-4 Kilglass/Inishcrone