Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.15
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Chaffpool Utd; St John’s v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (7.15)
U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 11.00; Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Group C: Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v St Johns 12.30; Group B: Benbulben v Carrick Town 1.30 Mc Sharry Park Astro
U16: Group B: Carrick Town v Ballisodare Utd 2.30 Cleveragh astro
U18: Group A: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
Girls U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00 Cleveragh astro
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 12.30
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00); Merville Utd v Cartron Utd 2.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town; Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs (11.00); Valley Rovers v Coolaney Utd 2.00
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45 Mc Sharry Park Astro
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8
Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 6.45
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9
U14: Group C: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.45
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic; Cartron Utd v MCR (7.00)
Girls U13: Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 McSharry Park Astro
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Glenview Stars 7.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Aughanagh Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Merville Utd; Carbury v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Dromahair; Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Valley Rovers (11.00)
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; MCR v Arrow Harps; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville Utd v Real Tubber (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (11.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps 0-0 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 2-1 Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd 1-4 Manorhamilton Rangers; Carbury 2-0 MCR; Cartron Utd 8-4 Real Tubber
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben 0-5 St John’s; Coolaney Utd 2-4 Dromahair; Calry Bohs 3-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 1-3 Glenview Stars; Chaffpool Utd 2-1 Gurteen Celtic; Kilglass Enniscrone 4-3 Valley Rovers
