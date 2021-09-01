Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The redeveloped Mac Sharry Park in Sligo which will be officially opened on Saturday, September 18

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.15

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Chaffpool Utd; St John’s v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd (7.15)

U12: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 11.00; Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 12.30; Group C: Boyle Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00

U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v St Johns 12.30; Group B: Benbulben v Carrick Town 1.30 Mc Sharry Park Astro

U16: Group B: Carrick Town v Ballisodare Utd 2.30 Cleveragh astro

U18: Group A: Merville United v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

Girls U13: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00 Cleveragh astro

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 12.30

Boyle GAA & Soccer clubs overwhelmed by development draw success

Main draw in Boyle Celtic FC and Boyle GAA development draw takes place on Sunday, September 5

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carbury; Cliffoney Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Real Tubber v Arrow Harps; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00); Merville Utd v Cartron Utd 2.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town; Glenview Stars v Calry Bohs (11.00); Valley Rovers v Coolaney Utd 2.00

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6

Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 6.45 Mc Sharry Park Astro

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 6.45

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9

U14: Group C: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 6.45

Goals do the trick as Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins hold off St Joseph's

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 3-8 ST JOSEPH'S 0-9

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Ballymote Celtic; Cartron Utd v MCR (7.00)

Girls U13: Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 McSharry Park Astro

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Glenview Stars 7.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Aughanagh Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers; Real Tubber v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Merville Utd; Carbury v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Dromahair; Chaffpool Utd v Coolaney Utd; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic; St John’s v Valley Rovers (11.00)

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 7.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Carbury; MCR v Arrow Harps; Manorhamilton Rangers v Cartron Utd; Merville Utd v Real Tubber (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s; Valley Rovers v Chaffpool Utd (11.00)

Ireland soccer squad named for World Cup qualifiers

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps 0-0 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 2-2 Cliffoney Celtic; Aughanagh Celtic 2-1 Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd 1-4 Manorhamilton Rangers; Carbury 2-0 MCR; Cartron Utd 8-4 Real Tubber

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben 0-5 St John’s; Coolaney Utd 2-4 Dromahair; Calry Bohs 3-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Town 1-3 Glenview Stars; Chaffpool Utd 2-1 Gurteen Celtic; Kilglass Enniscrone 4-3 Valley Rovers

