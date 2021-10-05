Search

05/10/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

FRIDAY OCTOBER 8

U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 7.45 Cleveragh astro

SATURDAY OCTOBER 9

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Cliffoney Celtic 7.15

U12: Group A: Abbey United v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00

U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 11.00; Group B: Dromahair v Valley Rovers 7.00

U18: Group A: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 4.00 Cleveragh astro; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 5.00

SFAI U 14 Nat Cup: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30

Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town v Maree Oranmore 12.00

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Chaffpool Utd (11.00); Benbulben v Dromahair; Ballygawley Celtic v Valley Rovers (2.00)

FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Carrick Town v Letterkenny 2.00

Referees dispute sees Sligo Leitrim & District games cancelled this weekend

THURSDAY OCTOBER 14

Girls U18: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

Girls U18: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

FAI Centenary Junior Cup: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers

RESULTS

FAI Junior Centenary Cup: Manor Rangers 5-2 Moore Utd

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Conn Cup U12: Carrick Town 3-8 Abbey United 

U17: Group B: Dromahair 6-1 Carrick Town 

U13: Group A: Merville United 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers 

Conn Cup U18: Arrow Harps 0-3 Carrick Town 

Girls U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 2-5 Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Group C: Benbulben 0-4 Carrick Town; Dromahair 2-6 Gurteen Celtic 

Girls U15: Group B: Valley Rovers 4-3 Dromahair 

SFAI U13 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 2-1 Corofin Utd

SFAI U15 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 3-0 Cregmore

