Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY OCTOBER 8
U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 7.45 Cleveragh astro
SATURDAY OCTOBER 9
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Cliffoney Celtic 7.15
U12: Group A: Abbey United v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v St Johns 11.00; Group B: Dromahair v Valley Rovers 7.00
U18: Group A: St Johns v Manorhamilton Rangers 4.00 Cleveragh astro; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 5.00
SFAI U 14 Nat Cup: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30
Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town v Maree Oranmore 12.00
SUNDAY OCTOBER 10
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Chaffpool Utd (11.00); Benbulben v Dromahair; Ballygawley Celtic v Valley Rovers (2.00)
FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Carrick Town v Letterkenny 2.00
THURSDAY OCTOBER 14
Girls U18: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30
FRIDAY OCTOBER 15
Girls U18: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro
SUNDAY OCTOBER 17
FAI Centenary Junior Cup: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers
RESULTS
FAI Junior Centenary Cup: Manor Rangers 5-2 Moore Utd
Conn Cup U12: Carrick Town 3-8 Abbey United
U17: Group B: Dromahair 6-1 Carrick Town
U13: Group A: Merville United 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
Conn Cup U18: Arrow Harps 0-3 Carrick Town
Girls U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 2-5 Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Group C: Benbulben 0-4 Carrick Town; Dromahair 2-6 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U15: Group B: Valley Rovers 4-3 Dromahair
SFAI U13 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 2-1 Corofin Utd
SFAI U15 Nat Cup: Carrick Town 3-0 Cregmore
