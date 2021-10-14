Search

14/10/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Results & Fixtures

Sligo Rovers' Niall Morahan who was called up to the Ireland U21 squad for last Tuesday's UEFA European Championship clash with Montenegro

THURSDAY OCTOBER 14

Girls U18: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15

Girls U18: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro

Campaign to light up GAA clubs across Ireland for baby loss awareness

Clubs across Ireland will join in the initiative on Friday

Rachel McIntyre and partner Aaron lost their baby in June 2016. Rachel speaks to Liam Tunney about how throwing herself into restarting Drum's camogie team helped her cope with her grief, and speaks about her campaign to light up Ireland's GAA clubs for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30; Group C: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 5.00

U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30; Group B: Coolaney United v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Group C: Benbulben v Carrick Blue 12.00 Cleveragh astro; Dromahair v Merville United 4.00

U17: Group B: Dromahair v Boyle Celtic 2.00

Girls U12: Group C: Carrick Town v Merville United 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair 2.00

Conn Cup Girls U13: Carrick Town v St Bernards 2.00

Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 2.00; Group B: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00

SFAI U15 National Cup: Galway Bohs v Carrick Blue 2.00

Drama as St Joseph's secure Senior B Final spot with last gasp win over Kiltubrid - GALLERY

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

FAI Centenary Junior Cup: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers

MONDAY OCTOBER 18

U17: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Mac Sharry Park; Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 Astro Ballisodare

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30

FRIDAY OCTOBER 22

Girls U12: Group A: Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Mac Sharry Park

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps 4-4 Manorhamilton Rangers

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 2-3 Chaffpool Utd; Benbulben 0-1 Dromahair; Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Valley Rovers

U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-4 Arrow Harps 

U12: Group A: Abbey United 5-4 Carrick Town; Group B: Gurteen Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Group C: Abbey United 3-6 Valley Rovers 

U18: Group B: Dromahair 2-6 Calry Bohs 

SFAI U14 Nat Cup: Strand Celtic 1-4 Carrick Town 

Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town 4-3 Maree Oranmore 

FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Carrick Town 0-5 Letterkenny

