Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Results & Fixtures

Sligo Rovers' Niall Morahan who was called up to the Ireland U21 squad for last Tuesday's UEFA European Championship clash with Montenegro
THURSDAY OCTOBER 14
Girls U18: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30
FRIDAY OCTOBER 15
Girls U18: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro
Campaign to light up GAA clubs across Ireland for baby loss awareness
Rachel McIntyre and partner Aaron lost their baby in June 2016. Rachel speaks to Liam Tunney about how throwing herself into restarting Drum's camogie team helped her cope with her grief, and speaks about her campaign to light up Ireland's GAA clubs for Baby Loss Awareness Week.
SATURDAY OCTOBER 16
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 11.00; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30; Group C: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 5.00
U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30; Group B: Coolaney United v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Group C: Benbulben v Carrick Blue 12.00 Cleveragh astro; Dromahair v Merville United 4.00
U17: Group B: Dromahair v Boyle Celtic 2.00
Girls U12: Group C: Carrick Town v Merville United 12.30; Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair 2.00
Conn Cup Girls U13: Carrick Town v St Bernards 2.00
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 2.00; Group B: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00
SFAI U15 National Cup: Galway Bohs v Carrick Blue 2.00
SUNDAY OCTOBER 17
FAI Centenary Junior Cup: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers
MONDAY OCTOBER 18
U17: Group A: Gurteen Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Mac Sharry Park; Group B: St Johns v Carrick Town 6.45 Astro Ballisodare
THURSDAY OCTOBER 21
Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Real Tubber 6.30
FRIDAY OCTOBER 22
Girls U12: Group A: Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Mac Sharry Park
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Arrow Harps 4-4 Manorhamilton Rangers
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 2-3 Chaffpool Utd; Benbulben 0-1 Dromahair; Ballygawley Celtic 2-2 Valley Rovers
U17: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-4 Arrow Harps
U12: Group A: Abbey United 5-4 Carrick Town; Group B: Gurteen Celtic 1-5 Carrick Town; Group C: Abbey United 3-6 Valley Rovers
U18: Group B: Dromahair 2-6 Calry Bohs
SFAI U14 Nat Cup: Strand Celtic 1-4 Carrick Town
Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town 4-3 Maree Oranmore
FAI Youth Centenary Cup: Carrick Town 0-5 Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.