30 Nov 2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Fixtures and Results

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 1

U15: Group C: Carrick Town v Merville United 

THURSDAY DECEMBER 2

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Ballymote Celtic 6.30

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Conn Shield U12: Corofin Utd v Carrick Town 2.00

Conn Shield U14: Manorhamilton Rangers v Westport 2.00 Dromahair

Conn Cup U14: Salthill Devon v Carrick Town; Carrick Blue v Kiltullagh (2.00)

U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Calry Bohs 10.00; Group C: Ballymote Celtic v Dromahair 11.00 

U18: Group A: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 3.30; Group B: Yeats United v Dromahair 8.00 Cleveragh astro 

Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Yeats United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30

SUNDAY DECEMBER 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00

Conn Cup U16: Galway Hibs v Carrick Town 2.00

U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Valley Rovers; Group B: Carrick Town v Real Tubber (10.00 Cleveragh astro)

MONDAY DECEMBER 6

Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic v Dromahair 8.00 Astro Ballisodare 

THURSDAY DECEMBER 9

U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 6.30 Astro Dromahair

FRIDAY DECEMBER 10

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.30 McSharry Park

SATURDAY DECEMBER 11

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Gurteen Celtic 7.30

SUNDAY DECEMBER 12

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Coolaney Utd 7.30

SUNDAY DECEMBER 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare Utd 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars v Carrick Town 11.00

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-1 Strand Celtic

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars 4-1 Dromahair; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 3-0 Carrick Town

Girls U18: Dromahair 3-8 Strand Celtic 

U16: Group B: Yeats United 4-2 Carrick Town 

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-2 Merville United; Group B: Ballymote Celtic 5-1 Carrick Town 

U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-2 Merville United; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-2 Real Tubber; Group C: Benbulben 7-2 Carrick Blue 

U17: Group B: Carrick Town 1-1 Dromore Villa 

Girls U12: Group A: Arrow Harps 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Benbulben 1-0 Dromahair; Merville United 3-2 Carrick Town 

Conn Cup Girls U13: Carrick Town 2-0 Cregmore 

Conn Cup Girls U17: Manorhamilton Rangers 6-0 Moyne

SFAI U 13 National Cup Boys: Tuam 2-1 Carrick Town

