Sligo Leitrim & District Fixtures and Results

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 1
U15: Group C: Carrick Town v Merville United
THURSDAY DECEMBER 2
Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair v Ballymote Celtic 6.30
SATURDAY DECEMBER 4
Conn Shield U12: Corofin Utd v Carrick Town 2.00
Conn Shield U14: Manorhamilton Rangers v Westport 2.00 Dromahair
Conn Cup U14: Salthill Devon v Carrick Town; Carrick Blue v Kiltullagh (2.00)
U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Calry Bohs 10.00; Group C: Ballymote Celtic v Dromahair 11.00
U18: Group A: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 3.30; Group B: Yeats United v Dromahair 8.00 Cleveragh astro
Girls U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Yeats United 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 12.30
SUNDAY DECEMBER 5
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballygawley Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00
Conn Cup U16: Galway Hibs v Carrick Town 2.00
U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Valley Rovers; Group B: Carrick Town v Real Tubber (10.00 Cleveragh astro)
MONDAY DECEMBER 6
Girls U18: Ballymote Celtic v Dromahair 8.00 Astro Ballisodare
THURSDAY DECEMBER 9
U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 6.30 Astro Dromahair
FRIDAY DECEMBER 10
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.30 McSharry Park
SATURDAY DECEMBER 11
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Gurteen Celtic 7.30
SUNDAY DECEMBER 12
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
SATURDAY DECEMBER 18
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Coolaney Utd 7.30
SUNDAY DECEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare Utd 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars v Carrick Town 11.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-1 Strand Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars 4-1 Dromahair; Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 3-0 Carrick Town
Girls U18: Dromahair 3-8 Strand Celtic
U16: Group B: Yeats United 4-2 Carrick Town
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-2 Merville United; Group B: Ballymote Celtic 5-1 Carrick Town
U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-2 Merville United; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-2 Real Tubber; Group C: Benbulben 7-2 Carrick Blue
U17: Group B: Carrick Town 1-1 Dromore Villa
Girls U12: Group A: Arrow Harps 4-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Group C: Benbulben 1-0 Dromahair; Merville United 3-2 Carrick Town
Conn Cup Girls U13: Carrick Town 2-0 Cregmore
Conn Cup Girls U17: Manorhamilton Rangers 6-0 Moyne
SFAI U 13 National Cup Boys: Tuam 2-1 Carrick Town
Eamonn pictured with his family, back row, Rita (daughter), Eddie (son), and Noah (grandson), front row, Aran (grandson), Eamonn and Saida (granddaughter).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.