Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16
U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 6.30 Dromahair
SATURDAY DECEMBER 18
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Coolaney Utd 7.30
U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville United 11.00 Dromahair; Group B: Carrick Town v Yeats United 11.00 McSharry Park; Group C: Dromahair v St Johns 9.30
U14: Group A: Carrick Town v St Johns 2,00 Dromahair; Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Group B: Coolaney United v Dromahair 11.30; Group C: Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 1.00 Cleveragh Astro
U18: Group A: Real Tubber v Carrick Town 4.00 Cleveragh Astro; Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.00 Astro Ballisodare
Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Yeats United 12.30 Dromahair
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Dromahair 3.30
SUNDAY DECEMBER 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare Utd 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars v Carrick Town 11.00
U11: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 1.00 (Cleveragh Astro)
MONDAY DECEMBER 20
U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town
TUESDAY DECEMBER 21
Girls U18: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 6.30 Dromahair
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 22
U14: Group B: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 6.30 McSharry Park
SUNDAY JANUARY 10
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Aughanagh Celtic 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool Utd v Dromahair (11.00)
SATURDAY JANUARY 15
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Carrick Town 7.30
SATURDAY JANUARY 21
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30 Mac Sharry Park
SUNDAY JANUARY 22
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 11.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic 0-4 Manorhamilton Rangers
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 0-3 St John’s; Dromahair 0-5 Gurteeen Celtic
Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair 2-3 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 1-0 Kilglass Enniscrone Utd
U18: Group A: Carrick Town 4-7 Strand Celtic
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-1 Strand Celtic; Merville United 2-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Carrick Town 2-4 Gurteen Celtic; Group C: Carrick Town 0-4 Dromore Villa
U17: Group B: Dromahair 0-3 Benbulben
Connacht Cup U18: Knocknacarra 3-0 Carrick Town
