14 Dec 2021

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

THURSDAY DECEMBER 16

U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 6.30 Dromahair

SATURDAY DECEMBER 18

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Coolaney Utd 7.30

U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Merville United 11.00 Dromahair; Group B: Carrick Town v Yeats United 11.00 McSharry Park; Group C: Dromahair v St Johns 9.30

U14: Group A: Carrick Town v St Johns 2,00 Dromahair; Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Group B: Coolaney United v Dromahair 11.30; Group C: Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 1.00 Cleveragh Astro

U18: Group A: Real Tubber v Carrick Town 4.00 Cleveragh Astro; Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.00 Astro Ballisodare

Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Yeats United 12.30 Dromahair

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Dromahair 3.30

SUNDAY DECEMBER 19

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare Utd 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars v Carrick Town 11.00

U11: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 11.00; Group B: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 1.00 (Cleveragh Astro)

MONDAY DECEMBER 20

U12: Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 

TUESDAY DECEMBER 21

Girls U18: Carrick Town v Arrow Harps 6.30 Dromahair

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 22

U14: Group B: Valley Rovers v Carrick Town 6.30 McSharry Park

SUNDAY JANUARY 10

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers v Aughanagh Celtic 11.00

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool Utd v Dromahair (11.00)

SATURDAY JANUARY 15

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Carrick Town 7.30

SATURDAY JANUARY 21

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30 Mac Sharry Park

SUNDAY JANUARY 22

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 11.00

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic 0-4 Manorhamilton Rangers

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 0-3 St John’s; Dromahair 0-5 Gurteeen Celtic

Girls U15: Group B: Dromahair 2-3 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 1-0 Kilglass Enniscrone Utd

U18: Group A: Carrick Town 4-7 Strand Celtic 

U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 1-1 Strand Celtic; Merville United 2-1 Carrick Town; Group B: Carrick Town 2-4 Gurteen Celtic; Group C: Carrick Town 0-4 Dromore Villa 

U17: Group B: Dromahair 0-3 Benbulben

Connacht Cup U18: Knocknacarra 3-0 Carrick Town

