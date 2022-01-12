Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Niall Morahan taking part in the first day of pre-season training with Sligo Rovers
THURSDAY JANUARY 13
Girls U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 7.00 Dromahair
FRIDAY JANUARY 14
U17: Group A: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro
SATURDAY JANUARY 15
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Carrick Town 7.30
U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 10.00 Dromahair; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 12.30 McSharry Park; Group B: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 9.30 Ballisodare; Group C: Abbey United v Dromahair 12.30
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 11.30 Dromahair: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 1.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 2.00
U16: Group B: Carrick Town v Kilglass/Inishcrone 4.00 Ballisodare
U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.00 Dromahair; St Johns v Carrick Town 6.00 Cleveragh astro
Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 4.00 Dromahair
Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town v Knocknacarra 2.00 McSharry Park
SUNDAY JANUARY 16
U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 10.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Abbey United 1.00 Cleveragh astro
THURSDAY JANUARY 20
Girls U18: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 6.30 Dromahair
FRIDAY JANUARY 21
Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Dromahair
SATURDAY JANUARY 22
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30 Mac Sharry Park
SUNDAY JANUARY 23
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 11.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-4 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd 3-1 Dromahair; Carrick Town 4-2 Gurteen Celtic
U13: Group A: Carrick Town 3 Manorhamilton Rangers 1; Group B: St Johns 6-1 Carrick Town
U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-2 Ballisodare United; Group C: Carrick Blue 2-3 Boyle Celtic
Girls U12: Group A: Yeats United 0-3 Carrick Town
Girls U15: Group B: Valley Rovers 1-3 Carrick Town
