12 Jan 2022

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Niall Morahan taking part in the first day of pre-season training with Sligo Rovers

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

THURSDAY JANUARY 13

Girls U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 7.00 Dromahair

FRIDAY JANUARY 14

U17: Group A: Strand Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.45 Cleveragh astro

SATURDAY JANUARY 15

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Carrick Town 7.30

U12: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 10.00 Dromahair; Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 12.30 McSharry Park; Group B: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 9.30 Ballisodare; Group C: Abbey United v Dromahair 12.30

U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps 11.30 Dromahair: Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00; Group B: Dromahair v Calry Bohs 1.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 2.00

U16: Group B: Carrick Town v Kilglass/Inishcrone 4.00 Ballisodare

U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.00 Dromahair; St Johns v Carrick Town 6.00 Cleveragh astro

Girls U18: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 4.00 Dromahair

Conn Cup Girls U12: Carrick Town v Knocknacarra 2.00 McSharry Park

SUNDAY JANUARY 16

U11: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 10.00; Group B: Carrick Town v Abbey United 1.00 Cleveragh astro

THURSDAY JANUARY 20

Girls U18: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 6.30 Dromahair

FRIDAY JANUARY 21

Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.30 Dromahair

SATURDAY JANUARY 22

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Carbury v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.30 Mac Sharry Park

SUNDAY JANUARY 23

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd 11.00

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 5-4 Aughanagh Celtic


Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool Utd 3-1 Dromahair; Carrick Town 4-2 Gurteen Celtic


U13: Group A: Carrick Town 3 Manorhamilton Rangers 1; Group B: St Johns 6-1 Carrick Town 


U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-2 Ballisodare United; Group C: Carrick Blue 2-3 Boyle Celtic 


Girls U12: Group A: Yeats United 0-3 Carrick Town 


Girls U15: Group B: Valley Rovers 1-3 Carrick Town

Local News

