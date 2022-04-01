Manorhamilton Rangers hit four

Members of the Sligo Rovers Ladies team shake hands with members of the Carrick Town Girls teams who acted as mascots and ball girls for the game. Unfortunately, Sligo lost out 3-1 to Bohemians with Emma Hansberry on target for the Bit O'Red who have one win from their five outings so far. They travel to Dublin take on Shelbourne next Saturday
Manorhamilton Rangers consolidated fifth place in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League when they put four goals past visitors Cliffoney Celtic in Bee Park last Sunday.
With neither team challenging for honours, the home side proved the more clinical with two goals from Philip Patton and one each from Ciaran Clancy and Paddy Woulfe. Manorhamilton face Ballymote next Sunday in their penultimate league outing of the season.
Devaney in action for Athlone Town
Manorhamilton's Muireann Devaney was in action for Athlone Town in their 3-1 victory over Galway Women in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League on Saturday. All four goals came in a 23 minute spell with Athlone going two up before Galway pulled back one. However, the home team held on for their first win of the season.
Manor girls win Leitrim battle to reach Final
Manorhamilton Rangers U18 Girls reached their second consecutive Sligo Leitrim final with a hard fought 4-2 win against Leitrim rivals Carrick Town at MacSharry Park last Wednesday.
An understrength Manor were only able to field one substitute but thanks to brilliant doubles from strikers Megan Rooney and Eimear Keaney, they were able to hold out against Carrick Town who had a goal apiece from Ellen Keaney and Sorcha Lowe.
Sligo Rovers take on Shels
Sligo Rovers host Shelbourne FC in the next round of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday, April 1, in the Showgrounds with a 7.45 pm throw in. A win could see Sligo take top spot in the League.
