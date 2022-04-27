Search

28 Apr 2022

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Carrick Town team who defeated Arrow Harps on penalties last weekend to win the Sligo Leitrim U13 Girls Group A Final

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

27 Apr 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

WEDNESDAY APRIL 27

Girls U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Yeats Utd 18.30  

U16: Group B: Cup Final: Carrick Town v Yeats United 8.00 McSharry Park

Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

THURSDAY APRIL 28

U15: Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 6.30

FRIDAY APRIL 29

Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare United  6.30

SATURDAY APRIL 30

U17: Group A: Shield Final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.00 Cleveragh; Group B: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 6.00

U12: Group A: Shield final: Kilglass Inishcrone v Carrick Town 2.00

Irish shot-stopper nominated for EFL League One Young Player of the Season

WEDNESDAY MAY 4

U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30; Shield Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.00

SUNDAY MAY 8

Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Semi-Final: Ballymote or Catron v Manorhamilton Rangers

Frank Kennedy Cup Semi-Final: St John’s or Calry Bohs v Carrick Town

Nemanja Matic will leave Man Utd this summer as ten Hag rumours intensify

RESULTS

Glasshouse Hotel Cup Quarter Final: Real Tubber 4-4 Manorhamilton Rangers (Manor win 4-2 on pens)

Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup Quarter Final: Coolaney Utd 2-3 Carrick Town

U14: Group A: Shield: Arrow Harps 5-3 Carrick Town; Group B: Shield: Carrick Town 5-0 Dromahair

Girls U15: Group A: St Johns 3-3 Manorhamilton Rangers

U18: Group A: Arrow Harps 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers

U15: Group B: Ballymote Celtic 3-3 Manorhamilton Rangers

FAI Girls U17 Cup: Yeats United 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers

U13: Group A: Carrick Town 3-0 Benbulben

U12: Group B: Shield: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Carrick Town

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media