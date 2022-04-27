Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

The Carrick Town team who defeated Arrow Harps on penalties last weekend to win the Sligo Leitrim U13 Girls Group A Final
WEDNESDAY APRIL 27
Girls U15: Group A: Manor Rangers v Yeats Utd 18.30
U16: Group B: Cup Final: Carrick Town v Yeats United 8.00 McSharry Park
THURSDAY APRIL 28
U15: Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 6.30
FRIDAY APRIL 29
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare United 6.30
SATURDAY APRIL 30
U17: Group A: Shield Final: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.00 Cleveragh; Group B: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 6.00
U12: Group A: Shield final: Kilglass Inishcrone v Carrick Town 2.00
WEDNESDAY MAY 4
U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30; Shield Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.00
SUNDAY MAY 8
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Semi-Final: Ballymote or Catron v Manorhamilton Rangers
Frank Kennedy Cup Semi-Final: St John’s or Calry Bohs v Carrick Town
RESULTS
Glasshouse Hotel Cup Quarter Final: Real Tubber 4-4 Manorhamilton Rangers (Manor win 4-2 on pens)
Frank Kennedy Memorial Cup Quarter Final: Coolaney Utd 2-3 Carrick Town
U14: Group A: Shield: Arrow Harps 5-3 Carrick Town; Group B: Shield: Carrick Town 5-0 Dromahair
Girls U15: Group A: St Johns 3-3 Manorhamilton Rangers
U18: Group A: Arrow Harps 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
U15: Group B: Ballymote Celtic 3-3 Manorhamilton Rangers
FAI Girls U17 Cup: Yeats United 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
U13: Group A: Carrick Town 3-0 Benbulben
U12: Group B: Shield: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Carrick Town
