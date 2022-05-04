Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY MAY 4
U18: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30; Shield Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 6.00
SATURDAY MAY 7
U15: Group C: Shield: Dromore Villa v Carrick Blue 11.00; Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 11.30
U17: Group B: Shield: Benbulben v Carrick Town 6.00
SUNDAY MAY 8
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Semi-Final: Catron v Manorhamilton Rangers in McSharry Park 11.00
Frank Kennedy Cup Semi-Final: St John’s v Carrick Town in McSharry Park 2.00
TUESDAY MAY 10
U15: Group C: Cup: Dromahair v St John’s 6.30
WEDNESDAY MAY 11
U17: Group B: Shield: St John’s v Dromahair 8.00 McSharry Park
RESULTS
U17: Group B: Calry Bohs 0-3 Carrick Town
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Yeats United; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-1 Ballisodare United; Group B: Shield: Calry Bohs 1-3 Carrick Town
U15: Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 Ballymote Celtic
U16: Group B: Cup: Carrick Town 2-0 Yeats United
Girls U13: Group A: Shield: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-2 Yeats United
U13: Group A: Cup: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Carrick Town; Shield: Benbulben 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
U14: Group A: Cup: Ballymote Celtic 2-0 Manorhamilton Rangers
U18: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 0-3 Strand Celtic
