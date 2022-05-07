Search

07 May 2022

McTague goal sees Abbey Rovers lift U12 Longford & District Premier Division title

McTague goal sees Abbey Rovers lift U12 Longford & District Premier Division title

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

07 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Abbey Rovers team who defeated Longford & District U12 Premier Division final. (Back, from left) Ayloouwa Talabi, Robbie Prior, Gavin Hewson, Rian Murray, Sebastian Wojciuch, Colton Quinn, Jacob McTague, Sean McNulty, Shane Kiernan. (Front) Charlie Rogers, Kamil Fiedor (Capt) Luke Maguire, Brian Aherne, Conal Walpole, Michael Macklin, Tom McManus

Abbey Rovers defied the League form book as they defeated Mostrim last Thursday to win the Longford & District U12 Premier Division title in Abbeycartron.

Mostrim, after beating Abbey Rovers in their two previous encounters and topping the league table, were clear favourites for the title but Abbey Rovers started strongly. Early pressure saw Jacob McTague meet Luke Maguire’s corner but his volley flew narrowly wide.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper helps guide Bournemouth back to the Premier League

McTague went close again after good work from Colton Quinn & Gavin Hewson but Mostrim were unable to stop Abbey taking the lead on ten minutes. Conal Walpole and Luke Maguire played the ball down the left wing and forced Mostrim into conceding another corner.

Maguire's excellent corner was met again by McTague but this time his volley went to the bottom right hand corner to give the Leitrim lads a deserved lead.

Rovers continued to pile on the pressure with Brian Aherne's run causing problems for Mostrim but the Longford team began to get back into the game as Abbey needed a couple of outstretched tackles from Rian Murray and Robbie Prior to stop their wingers.

Late Mayo blitz harsh on battling Leitrim

MAYO 2-16 LEITRIM 0-6

The second half started as the first ended with Mostrim pushing forward at every opportunity. Abbey's defence held firm but twice keeper Sebastian Wojciuch had to come off his line quickly to clear the danger.

Under sustained pressure, Abbey tried to hit on the break with McTague releasing Brian Aherne who drove at the Mostrim defence before putting in an excellent cross which was met by Kamil Fiedor on the volley with the shot just flying over.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes, Abbey brought on Tom McManus to shore up the backline and he was quickly called into action clearing a couple of dangerous balls. With Abbey's midfield sitting deep, they limited Mostrim to a couple of half chances.

At the whistle sounded, the Rovers lads celebrated a wonderful backs to the wall victory before being led up by the brilliant captain Luke Maguire to collect their medals.

All credit to Mostrim they had proven their credentials on the lead up to the final and certainly played their hearts out on the day with only the equally impressive Rovers determination and skill leading them onto a deserved victory.

WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship

The Abbey Rovers team who defeated Longford & District U12 Premier Division final. (Back, from left) Ayloouwa Talabi, Robbie Prior, Gavin Hewson, Rian Murray, Sebastian Wojciuch, Colton Quinn, Jacob McTague, Sean McNulty, Shane Kiernan. (Front) Charlie Rogers, Kamil Fiedor (Capt) Luke Maguire, Brian Aherne, Conal Walpole, Michael Macklin, Tom McManus

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media