Search

06 Jul 2022

Republic of Ireland midfielder signs for Derby County

Republic of Ireland midfielder signs for Derby County

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed for EFL League One outfit Derby County. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

06 Jul 2022 1:41 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed for EFL League One outfit Derby County.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Aston Villa, joins the Rams on a two-year deal after having loan spells at Swansea City and Sheffield United in recent times.

Hourihane has appeared 35 for the Boys in Green to date - making his debut in 2017.

"At my age now, I wanted something that would excite me, something I could be a big part of," the central midfielder told Rams TV.

"I feel like it's an exciting time now for the club. I have worked my way to achieve what I have achieved in my career, it's all about hard work, rising to challenges and I am excited for it."

Former Irish international David McGoldrick has also signed for Derby County.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media