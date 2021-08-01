Dive into a giant adventure in the Fermanagh Lakelands

Kick start your adventure with an island-hopping experience onboard a day boat, kayak, canoe or a paddle board. Meander through the island dotted waterways, stopping of to explore the region’s lesser spotted islands along the way.

Make your return voyage to the island town of Enniskillen for a taste sensation like no other! The Enniskillen Taste Experience will take you on a journey of Fermanagh cuisine discovery as you explore the Island Town by foot.



Discover the wonders of the Marble Arch Caves as you explore the fascinating secret world of subterranean rivers, winding passages, lofty chambers and an array of unique cave formations.

Promoting over 160 years of craftsmanship, delve into the history of Belleek Pottery and peruse the Retail Showroom, Museum and Audio-Visual Theatre.



Indulge in Fermanagh’s rich history during a self-guided tour of Enniskillen Castle. Pop in to the Giddy Cup for a light refreshment and enjoy sublime views of the island town as you sip your latte.

Have you tried off road driving? Safari Action is a must for outdoor adventure. Enjoy the thrill of an exciting and unique driving experience within a safe yet challenging environment.



The Fermanagh Lakelands are a haven for anglers, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fisherman there is an abundance of loughs and rivers to discover. Take the advice of an expert and head out with a fishing ghille for the day.

Fermanagh’s Stairway to Heaven promises breath-taking views of the surrounding area once you reach the top of the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail. Leave no trace is of upmost importance to protect our beautiful landscape.



Dramatic scenery, ancient history, unspoilt shores and boat loads of activities make the Fermanagh Lakelands a place you can't help but love exploring. When it comes to places to stay, the Lakelands has so much to offer too. With everything from luxury hotels to B&Bs, country houses to castles, there's no shortage of spectacular accommodation to dive into after fun-filled day of adventure.

com