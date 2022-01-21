Consider your CAO options at St. Angela’s College, Sligo

For those choosing their CAO preferences for September 2022, we invite you to explore the range of courses available here in Sligo, Ireland’s next University Town.

Course choices at St. Angela’s College include Home Economics (including teacher education with additional subject options); Nutrition, Food and Business Management; General Nursing; and Intellectual Disability Nursing.

The College continues to provide the study of Home Economics at third level to an exceptionally high standard with a reputation that speaks for itself.

The National Centre of Excellence for Home Economics was established at the College in 2021, coinciding with significant changes to the structure of its very popular teaching degrees.

From September 2022, students will undertake a four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) which will gain them sufficient credits to register as fully qualified teaching professionals on graduation. Additional subject options with Home Economics include Biology, Religious Education or Irish.

The College will also offer a new B.Ed. Home Economics (single-subject) degree for those who may not wish to undertake an additional subject.

In addition, the School of Home Economics offer a four-year BA (Home Economics) which focuses on three core disciples; Food Studies; Textiles, Fashion and Design; Family Resource Management and prepares graduates for roles in community and industry settings.

Graduates of the BA (Home Economics) may also explore teaching, through further postgraduate studies. With an emphasis on practical food and nutrition, combined with business modules, the Bachelor of Applied Science in Nutrition, Food and Business Management continues to produce graduates who gain employment in Ireland’s many food and beverage companies, as well as abroad.

This four-year degree will prepare graduates for the challenges of producing foods safe for human consumption, developing more nutritious, healthier food options for dynamic, ever-changing markets.

The School of Nursing, Health Sciences and Disability Studies offer a Bachelor of Nursing Science with a choice of two disciples, General or Intellectual Disability. Student Nurses enjoy Clinical Placement each year of their degree and gain valuable experience in a variety of real-world settings.

Placements include both community and hospital settings within a diverse range of HSE and other healthcare providers services here in the North West.

In just four years, BNSc students can register with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland and are qualified to gain employment here in Ireland and internationally. Graduates also have the option to complete further postgraduate studies to specialise in specific areas of nursing based on their experience on practice placements.

St. Angela’s College is currently in the process of incorporating with IT Sligo and will subsequently become one of nine campuses of the new Atlantic Technological University designated in April 2022.

Acting College President, Dr Edel McSharry recognises the efforts that school-leavers have made to get to this point “Leaving Cert students this year have faced challenges since the start of the pandemic, we will endeavour to ensure that students who come to study with us at St Angelas College can look forward to enjoying learning on campus and college life as it should be”.

“With the development of the Atlantic Technological University we envisage that Sligo will become an increasingly popular student destination and from that we can further enhance the overall student experience”.

For more details of the CAO courses as well as updates on the incorporation process see www.nuigalway.ie/stangelas