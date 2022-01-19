Search

19 Jan 2022

The stylish Nissan JUKE is available for 221 from O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford

Safe and stylish – upgrade to a Nissan JUKE

From its expressive LED lights to its sharp design, you’ll arrive in style with the Nissan JUKE, available now from O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford from just €49 a week. The new and improved JUKE helps you stay connected with Bluetooth and audio streaming. Its Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition and Automatic Headlights with High Beam Assist will help you stay safe on the roads.

FINANCE AVAILABLE

O’Reilly and Sons is happy to announce that they are offering great finance deals on all new Nissan models.

All-electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, with the zero-emission Nissan Leaf billed to be one of the biggest sellers in the electric car market for 2022. The Leaf is available on PCP/HP finance with 0% interest from €58 a week. O’Reilly and Sons are offering a free home charger and service plan to anyone who purchases a 221 Leaf.

Other popular models available for delivery are the Micra and Qashqai.

TIME FOR A VAN UPGRADE?

Is your van or van fleet due for renewal, but you can't source new vans? O’Reilly & Sons have new vans available for delivery, including the all-new Interstar and Primastar. 

All Light Commercial models will be eligible for Nissan Van Plan – an innovative business leasing offer which has everything included from just €99 per week – including all routine servicing, tyres, motor tax, CVRT costs and replacement van during routine servicing.

Visit O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, call them on 043-3346321 or visit www.oreillyandsons.ie

