17 Dec 2021

New Nissan Qashqai takes in-car tech to the next level

All-New Nissan Qashqai is now available to order at O’Reilly and Sons – the new Qashqai has a Triple Screen Cockpit and other advanced safety features

If you’re looking for the future of motoring, you can find it at O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford.

Ireland’s newest Nissan franchise is happy to be taking orders for the All-New Nissan Qashqai, and are offering a free service plan to anyone who orders by December 24. The popular SUV has evolved with even more advanced technology and safety features, and the good news is there’s no shortage of new Nissan cars and vans for delivery in early 2022 – including the popular Micra, Juke, and all-electric Leaf.

TECH

The all-new Qashqai, which is electrified with mild hybrid power, gives enhanced fuel economy. The new model has a Triple Screen Cockpit featuring windscreen heads-up display, a fully digital dashboard and a 9 inch NissanConnect HD display. It also features the advanced Intelligent Around View Monitor, which makes parking easier than ever.

With sleek lines, a modern interior and LED lighting, the Qashqai is the perfect choice if you’re thinking of upgrading or making the move to Nissan in the new year.

NISSAN VAN PLAN

Is your van or van fleet due for renewal? O’Reilly & Sons have new vans available for delivery in early 2022, including the all-new Interstar and Primastar. All LCV models will be eligible for Nissan Van Plan. Get all routine servicing, tyres, motor tax, CVRT costs and replacement van during routine servicing from just €99 a week.

Contact O’Reilly and Sons on 043-3346321 or visit their website at www.oreillyandsons.ie 

Discover the new Qashqai at O'Reilly & Sons on Instagram HERE

